Major Australian–Korean business event coming to SA

Release date: 03/10/25

For the first time ever, South Australia has been chosen to host the Australia-Korea Business Council (AKBC) and Korea-Australia Business Council (KABC) Joint Meeting.

The 47th edition of the event will take place in Adelaide next year, aimed at further building economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The event is expected to attract senior government officials and business executives to Adelaide, including 150 delegates from Korea and 100 further delegates from across Australia, for the multi-day event in September 2026.

It will provide a platform for business, academia and government representatives to deepen their engagement and establish new partnerships - particularly in priority sectors including renewable energy and green technologies, defence and space, health and medical innovation, advanced manufacturing, and food and agribusiness.

Australia and South Korea have alternated hosting the event each year since its inception in 1978, with the 2026 event marking the first time it has been hosted in Adelaide.

As a flagship event in the Australia and Korea bilateral relationship, hosting the AKBC and KABC Joint Meeting in Adelaide is part of the South Australian Government’s strategy to foster increased bilateral trade, investment and cooperation with Korea.

It follows a trade mission to Korea by Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs earlier this year, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the South Australian Government and Samsung Construction and Trading in June 2024, and also Hyundai Engineering and Construction in October 2024.

These MoUs pave the way for significant collaboration between South Australia and two of Korea’s industrial giants, in renewables, hydrogen, housing and infrastructure.

In the year to July 2025, South Australia exported more $300 million worth of goods to Korea, with meat accounting for nearly half of these exports (up 69 per cent to $147 million).

Over the past decade, Korean investment in Australia has grown from $1 billion to more than $23 billion.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

I’m thrilled to announce that Adelaide will host this prestigious meeting.

This event will attract hundreds of senior government and business officials from across Australia and Korea to our doorstep to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

South Australia’s diverse economic strengths across sectors like renewable energy align perfectly with Korea’s industrial and investment priorities, and will deliver new opportunities for local businesses.