Raw self-portrait stuns in photo competition celebrating older South Australians

Release date: 03/10/25

A South Australian photographer has gone to great lengths, baring all on top of a cliff on the Yorke Peninsula, to scoop top honours in an Office for Ageing Well competition.

Paulo DeOliveira inspired judges of the 2025 Through the Lens competition with his winning panoramic photo ‘Rebirth no.6’, taken at West Cape in the wild and wonderful Innes National Park.

The photo merges long exposure landscape photography with a vulnerable self-portrait triggered with a hidden remote.

More than 670 entries received for the competition this year demonstrates the enduring appeal of Through the Lens, which has been celebrating the creative works of South Australian Seniors Card members for the past 13 years.

Entrants competed across five categories, with all eligible for the coveted Judge’s Choice Award. The winners were:

Judge’s Choice – ‘Rebirth no.6’ by Paulo DeOliveira

An exhibition displaying Paulo DeOliveira’s ‘Rebirth no.6’, as well as the finalists of the competition, will run at the City Library in Rundle Mall until the end of October.

Through the Lens is a collaboration between the State Government and Seniors Card as part of International Day of Older Persons celebrations and South Australia’s Week of Ageing Well. The competition demonstrates people’s ability to learn and create at any age.

For more information and to view the winning and shortlisted photos, visit: www.seniorscard.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Through the Lens is an opportunity to recognise the technical skills and artistic talents of older South Australian photographers.

They give us a glimpse through the shutter, presenting an amazing range of subjects, supported by deep reflection and a keen eye for detail.

The talented finalists and winners this year demonstrate the potential of people to shine in their chosen pastimes – no matter their age.

Congratulations to all finalists for their exceptional work and our double winner, Paulo for his thought-provoking photo – the epitome of having skin in the game!

Attributable to Judge’s Choice Award recipient Paulo DeOliveira

My panoramic self-portrait, ‘Rebirth no.6’ began as a challenge – to merge landscape with self-portrait.

On windswept West Cape, in Dhilba-Guuranda Innes National Park, I lay nude on stone, triggering the shutter with a hidden remote - ISO 80, f/22, 5s exposure.

Between grief and new beginning, I offered my body to sea and sky – a ritual of renewal.

Created entirely by my hand, it marks my arrival in Australia, a surrender to nature, to love reclaimed, and the strength it takes to begin again.

Attributable to Through the Lens judge Lance Peters

This image ticks all the boxes for what the judges were looking for. The idea to attempt something different with the merging of a self-portrait with a landscape is an inspired if not challenging idea.

The image draws you in and at first look it is a landscape but then you notice the person lying on the rocks and the image takes on a different perspective all together.

Add in the description and so many questions form in your mind.

A great image will make you feel something, tell a story, and ask questions.

This image does all of that. Congratulations Paulo!

