Events to boost community spirit and visitation in drought affected regions

Horse trail rides, rodeos, cultural performances, wine festivals and more events supported by the $400,000 Drought Relief Regional Event Fund will trigger visitation to South Australia’s drought-affected communities from this weekend.

Beloved events are supported by the Fund, such as the Streaky Sounds Music Festival - a family-friendly, open-air music festival held each year in Eyre Peninsula’s Streaky Bay – and the 71st Carrieton Rodeo New Years Eve Bash in Flinders Ranges & Outback.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Outback Revival will work with the City of Prospect to entice Adelaide residents into the Flinders Ranges for a regional music and community event held in Cradock.

This weekend The Skilly Valley Way makes it easy to enjoy some of the Clare Valley's most loved venues, while the Jamestown Show brings people together in the Flinders Ranges & Outback for competitions, rides, animals, and live music.

Communities in the Eyre Peninsula and Limestone Coast will host events leveraging one of the world’s most renowned festivals, the Adelaide Fringe. A street party in Naracoorte will offer a world-class lineup of live performances and local food stalls in February as part of the open-access festival, before ‘Immersive Worlds – The Dome’ produced by the Adelaide Fringe will see a cutting-edge 10-metre projection dome displayed in Eyre Peninsula in April.

Delivered by the South Australian Tourism Commission, the Drought Relief Regional Event Fund provides financial support to regional events which engage community, foster connection, drive visitation, and support resilience in areas hardest impacted by drought.

Funding is being used to both market and deliver events, including engaging local suppliers, contractors and businesses to support primary producers, marketing costs to increase awareness and visitation, and employing short term specialised personnel to facilitate the event.

Events supported by the Drought Relief Regional Event Fund:

Event Details Date Region The Skilly Valley Way Explore the valley through a unique day of wine, gin, food, live music, and country hospitality across seven venues. 4 October 2025 Clare Valley Jamestown Show The event brings together people of all ages and backgrounds with competitions, rides, animals, live music, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. 5-6 October 2025 Flinders Ranges & Outback Sunset on Seppeltsfield Road Watch the sun go down while enjoying some of the region's best wine, food and gin in an iconic location. 21 November 2025 Barossa Our Youth / Our Festival Community-led celebration of young people, designed in direct response to the social and economic impacts of drought on regional youth and families. 29 November 2025 Flinders Ranges & Outback 71st Annual Carrieton Rodeo New Years Eve Bash 2025 This rodeo is one of the region's longest-standing community traditions, combining professional rodeo competitions, live music, local food and drink, and a festive family atmosphere. 31 December 2025 Flinders Ranges & Outback Under the Pines A unique, family-friendly event set along the stunning foreshore of Port Neill will offer live music, children’s entertainment, and a variety of food vendors and local produce stalls. 10 January 2026 Eyre Peninsula Wilmington Night Rodeo A community-driven event managed by local volunteers celebrating rodeo with bull riding, barrel racing and more. 31 January – 1 February 2026 Flinders Ranges & Outback Naracoorte Fringe Street Party A vibrant community event in the Naracoorte Town Square with diverse food stalls and a world class lineup of live performances, offering a taste of the Adelaide Fringe experience in the heart of the Limestone Coast. March 2026 Limestone Coast Streaky Sounds Music Festival A family-friendly, open-air music festival held each year in the stunning coastal town of Streaky Bay. 9 March 2026 Eyre Peninsula Immersive Worlds - The Dome Part planetarium, part immersive playground, The Dome is an unforgettable festival-style cultural experience and proven drawcard that brings people together. The Dome offers a shared, accessible, and inspiring cultural experience that’s just as at home in regional communities as it is in the heart of Fringe. March/April 2026 Eyre Peninsula Farm Fair & Show 2026 An annual community and tourism event aligned with Karoonda Silo Art and Nightly Projections attractions. March 2026 Murray River, Lakes & Coorong Riding Out The Drought – SA’s Largest Horse Trail Ride A three-day event encouraging horse owners, family and friends to join SA’s Largest Horse Trail Ride in Melrose for scenic trail rides and community BBQs. May 2026 Flinders Ranges & Outback Outback Revival A one-day regional music and community event held in Cradock, Flinders Ranges. May 2026 Flinders Ranges & Outback Winter Wine Down Brings together the best in local reds, entertainment, and cozy winter vibes all under the stars on the Renmark riverfront. June 2026 Riverland

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The events supported by our $400,000 Drought Relief Regional Event Fund will deliver in the aim to bring together communities doing it tough, while attracting visitors to our drought-affected regions.

There truly is something for everyone across these events – from rodeos in our Outback and artistic showcases in our coastal regions, to festivals celebrating our world-renowned wine regions.

Supported events begin this weekend, so now is the time to get out and enjoy the best of our tourism regions while providing needed support.

Attributable to Damian Carter, CEO District Council of Streaky Bay

With support from the Drought Relief Regional Event Fund, Streaky Sounds is able to deliver a more inclusive, sustainable, and impactful event for the Streaky Bay and Eyre Peninsula region.

With grant funding, we’re able to offer free children’s entertainment, invest in local artists, and improve festival infrastructure, making the event more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable. This funding helps ensure the festival remains a key economic driver, while also easing financial pressures on local families and creatives affected by ongoing drought conditions.

Amidst drought and environmental challenges like the algae bloom, Streaky Sounds provides much needed relief, connection, and a boost to community spirit. The event draws visitors from across the state, injecting life into local tourism.

Visitors can look forward to a 12-hour program of live music, local food and drink, free kids’ activities, and stunning coastal views, it’s a showcase of what makes Streaky Bay special. With nationally recognised acts, emerging local artists, and a strong focus on Eyre Peninsula talent and produce, Streaky Sounds is a destination event with deep community roots.

Not only does it give locals the chance to experience a high-quality festival without having to travel 700 kilometres to Adelaide, it also creates real opportunities for small businesses and helps diversify the local economy. It’s about celebrating who we are, right here at home.