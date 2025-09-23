Bolts Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $60.3 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Bolts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bolts Market Through 2025?

The dimensions of the bolts market have gradually expanded in previous years. The predicted increase is from $48.03 billion in 2024 to $49.37 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. Elements contributing to the previous period’s expansion include developments in construction and infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial growth, the rise in automotive production, oil and gas discovery and manufacturing, and infrastructure repair and maintenance.

In the coming years, the market size for bolts is predicted to witness significant expansion. The value is anticipated to reach $60.3 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The upcoming growth can be associated with global urbanization movements, projects on renewable energy, production of electric vehicles (EV), infrastructure endurance and enhancement, along with the extension of aerospace and defense operations. In the forecast period, key trends will likely include the application of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, an upward trend in eco-friendly bolting systems, intensified attention on bolt testing and certification and the resilience of the global supply chain.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Bolts Market?

The escalating trend of construction undertakings is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the bolts market in the future. Construction tasks comprise a variety of processes and procedures that necessitate resources and time for the creation of structures, buildings and infrastructure services. Construction bolts like structural and anchor bolts find usage in an array of construction contexts, including anchoring beams to walls or columns, connecting joists to ledgers, securing deck boards, or creating solid foundations for edifices or bridges. For example, a recent statistical study published by the US Census Bureau, a US agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System, stated that total construction spending in the United States escalated from $1.54 trillion in November 2020 to $1.84 trillion in November 2022, marking a 16.3% upsurge. Furthermore, according to Trading Economics' comprehensive platform that provides extensive analysis and economic data for over 196 countries, stated that housing starts in the US escalated from 1,237 thousand units in July to 1,356 thousand units in August 2024 and are expected to escalate to 1,470 thousand units by the end of the current quarter. Consequently, the escalating trend in construction activities will contribute to the growth of the bolts market.

Which Players Dominate The Bolts Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Bolts include:

• Nippon Steel

• Arconic Corporation

• KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

• Acument Intellectual Properties LLC

• Keller & Kalmbach GmbH

• Reyher Nchfg. GmbH & Co. KG.

• Fabory Group

• Fastenal Company

• US Bolt Manufacturing Inc.

• Easylink Industrial Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bolts Market?

The bolts market is witnessing a surge in popularity due to advancements in technology. To maintain their market position, bolt market companies are introducing new products. For example, in April 2023, Lindapter International, a construction company based in the UK, launched the Hollo-Bolt plug-in tool. Designed to simplify the installation of Hollo-Bolt fasteners, particularly in structural applications with hollow sections only accessible from one side. This tool allows users to fasten Hollo-Bolts swiftly and effectively, ensuring a secure connection without requiring welding or additional components. Its ability to increase the speed and ease of installation makes it perfect for large-scale construction projects and high-pressure situations.

Global Bolts Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The bolts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt

2) By Material: Metal, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Grade: Grade 5.8, Grade 8.8, Grade 10.9, Grade 12.9, Other Grades

4) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industry Machinery, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Half Screw Bolt: Hex Half Screw Bolts, Socket Half Screw Bolts, Other Half Screw Bolt Variants

2) By Full Screw Bolt: Hex Full Screw Bolts, Socket Full Screw Bolts, Other Full Screw Bolt Variants

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Bolts Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the bolts market and it is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years. The market study covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

