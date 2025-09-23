Beverage Can Market to Reach US $43.37 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Beverage Can Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Beverage Can Market?

Over the past few years, the beverage can industry has experienced consistent growth. The market size is projected to rise from $33.64 billion in 2024 to $34.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The historical growth can be traced back to several factors including the transition from glass to cans, prevailing consumer trends favoring convenience, heightened sustainability and recycling initiatives, improved brand uniqueness and marketing, and cost-effective production methods.

The growth of the beverage can market is predicted to surge significantly in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $43.37 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This projected increase over the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the emergence of wellness and health trends, the spread of e-commerce, the introduction of non-alcoholic beverages, advancements in manufacturing and materials, and worldwide economic expansion. Sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, breakthroughs in can designs, purposeful packaging, lightening and material improvements, digital labeling and printing, and supply chain robustness are key trends expected to dominate the forecast period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Beverage Can Global Market Growth?

The rise in beverage intake is set to fuel the expansion of the beverage can sector. A beverage is any liquid deemed fit for drinking, with the exception of water. Aluminum cans act as a storage and distribution mechanism for beer. Due to their lightweight nature, recyclability, and ease of stacking, aluminum beverage containers are particularly efficient for shipping and storage. Therefore, as the intake of beverages increases, so will the need for beverage cans, thereby propelling the market's expansion. For example, the Soda Consumption by Country 2023 report by World Population Review, a U.S. agency that simplifies complex demographic data into easily digestible articles about the populations of countries and cities, reveals that Argentina's soda consumption is the highest globally, with a typical person drinking approximately 155 liters annually. Additionally, the United States is a close second, with one of the highest rates of soda consumption worldwide, as each inhabitant consumes 154 liters per year. As a result, the burgeoning consumption of beverages is a significant factor propelling the beverage can market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Beverage Can Market?

Major players in the Beverage Can include:

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• CPMC Holdings Limited

• Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

• Can-Pack S.A.

• Ball Corporation

• Envases Universales S.A. de C.V.

• GZ Industries Limited

• Showa Denko K.K.

• Nampak Beverage Can (Pty) Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Beverage Can Market?

The trend of product innovation is increasingly being embraced in the beverage can market. To establish a strong foothold in the market, prominent players are focusing on the development of innovative products. For example, Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), a sustainable, infinitely recyclable, metal beverage can provider based in Luxembourg, introduced a 19.2oz beverage can in January 2023. This has been designed with beverage brand customers in mind. The newly introduced can provides options that fill the size gap between the conventional 16 oz and 24 oz cans, catering to the growing demand in the single-serve channel. This packaging innovation will also enable companies to broaden their product ranges, potentially venturing into areas such as water, hard seltzer, beer, and cider.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Beverage Can Market Report?

The beverage can market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Other Materials

2) By Structure: Two Piece Can, Three Piece Can

3) By Can Coating: Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl, Other Can coatings

4) By Application: Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Alcoholic Beverage, Sports And Energy Drinks, Fruit Based Drinks, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Steel: Tinplate, Tin-free Steel

2) By Aluminum: Aluminum Alloy

3) By Other Materials: Plastic, Composites

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Beverage Can Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the beverage can market, but Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the region with the most rapid growth in the future. The report on the beverage can market includes data from regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

