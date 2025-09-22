Soundcore Joins GoodLife Fitness as a Rewards Partner to Enhance the Member Experience

Soundcore Logo GoodLife Fitness Logo

GoodLife members gain access to exclusive Soundcore perks, in-club demo events, and member-only rewards on premium audio products

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovation’s premium audio and video brand, today announces a new wellness partnership with GoodLife Fitness, Canada’s largest fitness club chain, to bring interactive and rewards perks to members. This marks Soundcore’s first gym partnership in Canada, underscoring the audio brand’s commitment to expanding beyond consumer technology into fitness and wellness communities.“As Canada’s leader in fitness, we’re always looking for new ways to enhance the member experience and support people on their personal journey,” said Tammy Brazier, senior vice president of marketing, partnerships and external relations with GoodLife Fitness. “Welcoming Soundcore as a Rewards partner expands the choices available to our members with exclusive perks and promotions, while in-club events will bring Soundcore products directly into GoodLife gyms, helping members stay motivated and energized.”Through the partnership, nearly one million GoodLife members will gain access to Soundcore’s lineup of premium headphones, earbuds, and speakers, along with exclusive perks available through the GoodLife Rewards program. Members will also be invited to participate at in-club demo and giveaway activations at select GoodLife Fitness locations, offering the chance to experience Soundcore products firsthand.“At Soundcore, our mission is to make premium audio accessible while inspiring people in every part of their lives,” said Lucas Chen, general manager of Canada at Anker Innovations. “Teaming up with GoodLife Fitness allows us to connect directly with nearly one million Canadians, introduce our products through engaging in-club experiences, and reward members with exclusive offers that support their active, wellness-driven lifestyles.”Members can visit in-club activations at the following select locations:●Toronto Bloor and Park●Toronto 137 Yonge Street●Markham McCowan and Bullock●Toronto Yonge and St. Clair●Toronto Yonge and Englinton Centre●North York Yonge and Finch●North York Madison Centre●Scarborough Kennedy and Lawrence●Mississauga Square One●Etibicoke West Metro Centre●Toronto Union Station●Toronto King Liberty●Toronto Bell Trinity Centre●Toronto Richmond and Bathurst●Toronto Richmond and JohnFor more information about GoodLife Fitness and Soundcore's reward perks, visit www.soundcore.com/ca/ows-campaign , and for more details about Soundcore, visit www.soundcore.com/ca # # #About SoundcoreSoundcore is committed to reinventing personal entertainment with premium wireless headphones, indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers and now includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. Product lines showcase the brand’s portable designs, focus on sound, battery life, rich content and the use of smart AI to improve the customer experience. For more information visit www.soundcore.com/ca About GoodLife FitnessGoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to become one of the largest chains of fitness clubs in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. Founder and Chairman David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose…to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. A membership to GoodLife Fitness gives access to clubs, amenities and virtual workouts that help to achieve this purpose. With hundreds of clubs from coast-to-coast, the GoodLife team is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com For media inquiries:Heather Smithheather.smith@goodlifefitness.comGoodLife Fitness

