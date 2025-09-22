Celebrate Crumbl’s 8th Birthday With The Sweetest Deal

Crumbl's 8th Birthday Crumbl's 8th Birthday

Enjoy a 6-Pack for the price of a 4-Pack to Mark the Milestone

Every dessert shared, every story told, and every smile sparked has made the past eight years possible. This offer is our way of saying thank you and inviting everyone to the party.” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is turning eight, and the fastest-growing dessert brand is throwing a party for everyone. This milestone isn’t just about looking back, it’s about celebrating the millions of fans who’ve shared cookies, laughs, and moments with Crumbl along the way. As part of the celebration, Crumbl is giving customers a major promotion: six desserts for the price of four!The 6-for-4 deal is available in-store and through the Crumbl App on Wednesday, September, 24. But the birthday fun doesn’t stop there. Crumbl fans can also look forward to exclusive giveaways, limited-edition birthday boxes, and celebratory stickers available throughout birthday week. Every detail is designed to make guests feel like part of the party.“Birthdays are all about gratitude, and this one belongs to our fans,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO and Co-Founder. “Every dessert shared, every story told, and every smile sparked has made the past eight years possible. This offer is our way of saying thank you and inviting everyone to the party.”From its very first warm chocolate chip cookie to its ever-evolving weekly menu, Crumbl has stayed true to its mission: bringing people together over the world’s best desserts. Eight years later, that mission feels sweeter than ever.So grab your friends, your family, your coworkers, or simply treat yourself. However you celebrate, Crumbl’s birthday is your party too!About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

