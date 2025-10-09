Chartered Institute Launches CFAP™: A New Benchmark in Facilities & Property Management Certification

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Facilities and Property Manager (CFAP™) Program for Facilities and Property Managers

In today’s rapidly evolving property and facilities landscape, organizations require leaders who can balance operational excellence with strategic foresight.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a global provider of high-caliber executive programs, is proud to announce the official launch of the Certified Facilities and Property Manager (CFAP™) program. This comprehensive certification is designed in collaboration with industry-leading facilities directors, property management experts, and experienced educators, aimed at equipping professionals with the advanced skills to manage modern facilities and property portfolios effectively.The CFAP™ program encompasses critical topics including facilities operations, building systems management, preventive and predictive maintenance, property and asset management, regulatory compliance, sustainability, budgeting, and emerging technologies such as IoT-enabled smart buildings. Participants will gain the expertise to optimize facility performance, enhance asset value, ensure compliance, and deliver sustainable, safe, and efficient built environments.“In today’s rapidly evolving property and facilities landscape, organizations require leaders who can balance operational excellence with strategic foresight,” remarked Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CFAP™ program has been carefully designed to prepare managers with the knowledge, tools, and frameworks they need to maximize efficiency, elevate tenant satisfaction, and achieve long-term value creation.”The CFAP™ program, fully endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, is structured with flexible delivery formats, offering both on-demand online modules and live , instructor-led sessions to suit diverse learning needs.Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be awarded the Certified Facilities and Property Manager (CFAP™) designation, a globally recognized credential that signifies mastery in facilities and property management. The program has also been independently accredited and certified by CPD as adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.For more information about the CFAP™ program and to enroll, please visit the links below:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

