City of Williston, Florida Launches School Zone Speed Safety Program

30-Day Warning Period Begins Now to Educate Drivers and Enhance Student Safety

This 30-day warning period reflects our commitment to public education and safety. We want drivers to understand the seriousness of speeding in school zones...” — Chief Mike Rolls, Williston Police Department

WILLISTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Williston today announced the launch of its new School Zone Speed Safety Program, beginning with a 30-day warning period starting Monday, September 22. This grace period is designed to educate the public about newly installed automated speed enforcement systems near Williston Elementary and Williston Middle and High School, located on Northbound and Southbound South Main Street and Eastbound and Westbound 12th Avenue (Robert Philpot Way).The warning phase aims to promote full compliance with posted school zone speed limits before any civil penalties are issued. Enforcement is part of the City’s broader commitment to keeping students and school zones safe.“This 30-day warning period reflects our commitment to public education and safety,” said Chief Mike Rolls, Williston Police Department. “We want drivers to understand the seriousness of speeding in school zones and give them ample time to adjust their habits before fines are issued. Our top priority is protecting the lives of our children.”ALARMING SPEED DATA PROMPTS ACTIONThe program was launched in response to data showing excessive speeding in school zones. A recent five-day traffic study, conducted by NovoaGlobal® at South Main Street and 12th Avenue, recorded an average of 500 speeding violations per day—totaling over 10,000 violations per month in these two school zones.HOW THE PROGRAM WORKSSpeed enforcement will be conducted in accordance with Florida Statute § 316.1896.Automated cameras will monitor school zones and enforce speed limits:• During flashing beacon times, when reduced school zone speed limits are active.• During regular school hours, enforcing standard speed limits when children are present—even outside of beacon times.30-DAY WARNING PERIOD BEGINS SEPTEMBER 22• During this grace period, advanced traffic enforcement cameras will monitor speeds in designated school zones.• No fines will be issued during the warning phase.• Drivers who exceed the speed limit will receive a Notice of Violation labeled as a “Warning.”ENFORCEMENT AND FINES BEGIN OCTOBER 22, 2025• After the 30-day warning period, civil penalties of $100 will be issued for speeding violations.• These citations are non-criminal, similar to a parking ticket, and will not affect driving records or insurance rates (no points assessed).VIOLATION NOTIFICATION AND EVIDENCE ACCESS• The monitoring system captures photos and video footage of speeding vehicles.• A Notice of Violation will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.• The notice will include a photograph of the violation.• All photo and video evidence will be available for review at www.zerofatality.com COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FOR SAFER STREETSThe program, developed in partnership with NovoaGlobal, uses reliable, advanced automated technology to detect and document violations objectively—ensuring consistent enforcement in areas where children are most vulnerable.“We urge all residents and visitors to pay close attention to school zone signs and flashing beacons,” said Chief Rolls. “Your cooperation during this warning phase is vital to ensuring a safer environment for every child in Williston.”

