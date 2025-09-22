Forsyth, GA (September 21, 2025) - At the request of the Forsyth Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a shooting in Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia, in which a three year old was shot. The GBI and the Forsyth Police Department are investigating the incident jointly.



The preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at about 1:10 p.m., a parent arrived at a local hospital with their child and reported that the child had accidentally shot themself. The child was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta and is undergoing surgery.



This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Forsyth Police Department at 478-993-1005 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.