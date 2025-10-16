Albany, GA (October 16, 2025) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) has arrested and charged multiple people in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine investigation in Sumter County, Webster County, and Dougherty County. During this 10-month investigation, approximately 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 10 firearms were seized.

This investigation culminated on Friday, October 10, 2025, with the execution of search warrants in Fulton, Henry, Sumter, Webster, and Dougherty Counties. Based on the evidence gathered, arrest warrants for trafficking cocaine were obtained for multiple people. As a result, the following people were arrested and charged:

Maurice Antwan Young, age 42, of Preston, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Mario Lanorris Robinson, age 47, of Fulton County, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Alvin Paige, age 56, of Richland, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Clinton Terran Thomas, age 46, of Albany, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Derrick Flowers, age 40, of Americus, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Calvin Jerome Smith, age 42, of Americus, Georgia, for Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine.

Jalen Lewis, age 22, of Albany, Georgia, for Trafficking Cocaine.

John Johnson, age 48, of Buena Vista, GA, for Possession of Cocaine.

Young, Robinson, Thomas, Flowers, Smith, Lewis, and Johnson were booked into the Sumter County Jail. Paige was booked into the Schley County Jail.

Additional arrests are expected.

This investigation was successful due to the collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Americus, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Americus Police Department, the Albany-Dougherty Special Investigations Units, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Department of Corrections, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office needs your help. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the SWRDEO at 229-420-1254. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.