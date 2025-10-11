Chatham County, GA (October 11, 2025) - At the request of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of inmate Anthony Garza, age 67, of Savannah, GA.

On Friday, October 10, 2025, at about 8:30 p.m., Chatham County Jail Medical Staff provided aid to Garza after he complained of having abdominal pain. At about 11:00 p.m., an assessment was made on Garza, and it was determined by medical staff that Garza needed to be transported to Memorial Hospital for medical attention. While EMS was on the way to the jail, Garza was found unresponsive by Chatham County Jail staff at about 11:30 p.m. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and Garza was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.