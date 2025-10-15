Sandy Springs, GA (October 14, 2025) - At the request of the Sandy Springs Police Department, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Sandy Springs, GA. One man was injured in the incident. One officer was also injured.

The preliminary information indicates that at about 11:22 a.m., Sandy Springs Police Department officers responded to a call reporting that a man, later identified as Herbert Mesa, age 56, of Atlanta, GA, fired shots inside a home after friends arrived to conduct a welfare check. Several officers arrived and approached the home using a ballistic shield for protection. As officers entered the home, they encountered Mesa. Mesa shot at the officers, hitting and causing a non-life-threatening injury to one officer. Other officers returned fire at Mesa, hitting him, as officers retreated from the home. A SWAT Team was requested to respond to the home. SWAT arrived and took Mesa into custody without further incident.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Mesa was also taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.