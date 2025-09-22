INFLO Successfully Concludes Participation in the 2025 K-Tourism Roadshow in Hong Kong, Gaining Global Attention

INFLO - medical on-tact service

INFLO Successfully Concludes Participation in the 2025 K-Tourism Roadshow in Hong Kong with strong B2C booking performance and B2B partnership expansion

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFLO , Korea’s innovative K-Medical Beauty on-tact platform, successfully completed its participation at the 2025 Korea Travel Carnival held in Hong Kong from September 12 to 14. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), the large-scale global tourism marketing event attracted more than 100,000 participants, including industry professionals and local consumers.At the B2B Travel Mart (Sept 12, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel), INFLO held business consultations with Hong Kong travel agencies, airlines, and cross-industry stakeholders, exploring new collaboration opportunities and expanding discussions on Korea medical tourism. Through networking sessions and presentations, INFLO highlighted its competitiveness as a trusted medical beauty platform and actively promoted its network of 70 registered Korean plastic surgery and dermatology clinics, introducing potential partnerships and showcasing ways to connect these hospitals with foreign patients.During the B2C exhibition (Sept 13, APM Mall), INFLO operated a consumer booth, presenting premium medical beauty services from Korea’s top plastic surgery and dermatology clinics. Visitors experienced a one-stop medical tourism service, including consultation and reservation, which successfully converted brand exposure into tangible patient acquisition and confirmed bookings.INFLO further emphasized its credibility as a Gangnam District Health Center-certified inbound medical platform, offering real-time multilingual translation support and ensuring that international patients can directly connect with verified hospitals in Korea. By leveraging its network of 70 partnered clinics, INFLO positioned itself as a safe and reliable K-Medical Beauty on-tact service, helping international clients access world-class Korean healthcare.An INFLO spokesperson commented, “Through B2B sessions, we established closer networks with local partners, while at the B2C exhibition we engaged directly with consumers who showed strong interest in Korean plastic surgery and dermatology services. This roadshow was a meaningful opportunity for INFLO as a K-Medical Beauty platform to strengthen global brand trust and demonstrate the real potential of Korea medical tourism. Moving forward, INFLO will continue to grow as a trusted global inbound medical platform, providing international patients with direct hospital connections, multilingual accessibility, insurance benefits, and access to over 70 registered Korean clinics.”

