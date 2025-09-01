INFLO to Join 2025 K-Tourism Roadshow in Hong Kong, Accelerating Global Expansion as a K-Medical Beauty Platform.

INFLO - medical on-tact service

Up to 49% discount benefits offered… Operating a B2C booth for local consumers with direct reservations for Korea’s plastic surgery and dermatology procedures.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFLO , a specialized K-Medical Beauty platform, will participate in the 2025 Korea Travel Carnival in Hong Kong from September 12 to 14, introducing Korea’s premium medical beauty services directly to Hong Kong consumers and driving practical bookings through on-site promotional events.The roadshow, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), is a large-scale B2B and B2C tourism marketing event that will attract over 100,000 visitors, including Hong Kong’s tourism industry and general consumers. At its B2C promotional booth, INFLO will target young consumers in Hong Kong, showcasing renowned Korean plastic surgery and dermatology clinics. The booth will offer a one-stop korea medical tourism promotion, covering consultation, booking, and discount benefits on-site.Visitors who make a same-day reservation at the INFLO booth will receive special discounts of 20% to 49%, depending on the treatment. This approach goes beyond simple brand promotion, serving as an effective strategy to directly generate tangible demand for foreign medical tourism.INFLO provides full interpretation support throughout the entire process to eliminate language barriers and partners only with leading Korean plastic surgery and dermatology clinics that have been verified for safety and quality. Moreover, INFLO has been officially certified by the Gangnam District Health Center as a licensed inbound medical platform, ensuring foreign patients access to safer and more reliable medical services.An INFLO spokesperson stated, “Hong Kong consumers show strong interest in Korean skincare treatments and plastic surgery and are highly responsive to accurate information. This roadshow will be a significant opportunity not only to build brand trust but also to drive real demand. Moving forward, INFLO will continue to grow as a trusted inbound medical platform that enables global clients to confidently choose K-Beauty services.”Through its participation in both B2B and B2C programs, INFLO aims to strengthen its connection with global clients and expand the reach of Korea Medical Beauty content via multiple channels.

