INFLO Featured in Global Magazine Alchedek — Stepping onto the Global Stage as a One-Stop K-Medical Beauty Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFLO , a leading Korean medical tourism platform company, was featured in the July 2025 issue of Alchedek —a global English-language magazine specializing in enterprise and technology with a worldwide readership. The article recognized INFLO as a standout example of digital innovation in the K-Medical field, drawing increasing international attention.The July issue was themed “K-MEDICAL TOURISM: Building a Sustainable Ecosystem to Strengthen Korea’s Global Competitiveness.” Within this special feature, INFLO was spotlighted as a trusted platform that connects overseas patients to Korea’s high-performing but smaller-scale plastic surgery and dermatology clinics, particularly in Seoul’s Gangnam area.In the article, Alchedek described INFLO as follows:“INFLO goes beyond merely listing Gangnam plastic surgery and dermatology clinics. It provides refined content on medical professionals and available treatments, delivering tailored information to foreign patients around the world through automated translation technology.”The magazine also highlighted several of INFLO’s core strengths: its transparent approach to cosmetic procedure pricing, a user-centric one-stop service system—from appointment booking to post-treatment support—and country-specific digital marketing strategies. These features were noted for creating a reliable and satisfying medical experience for international patients.INFLO also participated in the 2024 Korea Beauty Festival, where it actively promoted the integration of K-Medical and K-Beauty to global audiences. Alchedek noted that INFLO is evolving “from a simple platform listing cosmetic clinics to a partner that enhances quality of life through medical beauty experiences.”Officially designated by the Gangnam District Office as a “Foreign Patient Attraction Cooperative Institution,” INFLO currently partners with approximately 70 plastic surgery and dermatology clinics in the Gangnam and Apgujeong areas. Through its platform, INFLO successfully attracts thousands of international patients each day—particularly those seeking aesthetic medical services such as plastic surgery and skincare treatments.In an interview with the magazine, INFLO CEO Joon Lee emphasized:“The medical tourism industry cannot grow through promotion alone. True sustainability comes when content credibility, consumer protection, and data-driven consultation are prioritized in a patient-centered approach.”Looking ahead, INFLO plans to expand into Asia, the Middle East, and North America, positioning itself as a comprehensive K-Medical beauty platform and a key player in promoting Korea’s leadership in global medical tourism. Its feature in Alchedek serves as a strong endorsement of its strategic direction and growing international influence.

