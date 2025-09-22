Aptia Launches AptiaOne, AI-Powered Benefits Intelligence to Drive Smarter Decisions and Better Outcomes

Aptia Logo

Aptia launches AptiaOne, AI-powered benefits intelligence - a major leap forward in employee benefits combining the power of AI and automation.

Combining the power of AI and automation, AptiaOne will help organizations better demonstrate ROI, reduce administrative complexity and provide HR teams and brokers with a new level of intelligence.” — Jeffrey Williams, US President and CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, announced today the launch of AptiaOne, designed to help organizations deliver, manage, and measure employee benefits. AptiaOne marks a radical shift in benefits administration by combining intelligence, automation, and seamless connectivity, helping to deliver an unprecedented level of experience and insight.“AptiaOne represents a major leap forward in employee benefits. By combining the power of AI and automation, it will help organizations better demonstrate ROI, reduce administrative complexity, and provide HR teams and brokers with a new level of intelligence,” said Jeffrey Williams, Aptia’s US President and CEO.By using enhanced API connectivity, AptiaOne seamlessly integrates third-party HR and payroll, insurance and specialty vendors, providing HR teams with a new way to run benefits while helping them to optimize costs. Its embedded intelligence suite enables HR teams to benchmark performance, quickly identify emerging issues, and demonstrate strategic impact – without having to rely on external support.Employees also benefit as a result of the embedded AI-powered intelligence, which provides them with personalized guidance at every step - from enrollment and beyond, helping them to make smarter choices and get the most out of their benefits.Aptia has already earned an impressive 95% participant satisfaction and market-leading participant Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80+. AptiaOne builds on that foundation of service excellence with new intelligence and innovation to provide a future-proof solution.“AptiaOne reflects everything we believe in - technology, talent, and trust. It sets a new benchmark for what benefits technology can achieve,” said Bala Viswanathan, Founder and Group CEO. “It’s built to deliver real value today and be future-proof.”About AptiaFounded to shape the future of pensions, health, and insurance solutions, Aptia is a leading professional services firm dedicated to simplifying complexity for businesses and individuals. We bring together cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to help organizations navigate an evolving landscape with clarity and confidence.With a presence in the US, UK, India and Portugal, we support over six million people and more than 1,100 clients, delivering solutions that drive efficiency, enhance financial security and provide peace of mind.Our strength lies in the combination of smart technology and expert teams, ensuring that managing pensions, health, and insurance is more effective. By focusing on innovation, accessibility and client success, we help businesses take care of their people so they can focus on what they do best.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.