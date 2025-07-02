Aptia Group Continues Aptia Serves Philanthropic Initiative With Urbandale, IA Garden Beautification

25 Aptia Group team members volunteer to beautify Urbandale, IA garden

Aptia Group employee volunteers serve Urbandale, IA community with garden beautification to give back to the local community.

It’s great to see team members collaborate outside of the work environment giving back to the communities in which we live.” — Kerry Donoghue, Chief Operating Officer, Aptia US

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , a leading provider of HR and benefits solutions, continues Aptia Serves, its comprehensive community service initiative dedicated to making a positive impact through hands-on volunteerism, charitable partnerships, and employee-driven efforts. Last week, 25 of Aptia team members joined together in partnership with the United Way of Central Iowa to beautify a local garden in Urbandale, IA, the second service project of the Aptia Serves program. Aptia Serves kicked off in April with Aptia employees and brokers assembling sensory kits for children with autism benefitting the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation.The Urbandale garden, which is managed by 250 annual volunteers covers over 2.3 acres and donates over 35,000 pounds of organic fruits and vegetables to local food pantries each year.When asked about Aptia Serves and the importance of the Urbandale beautification, Kerry Donoghue, Chief Operating Officer, Aptia US said, " For me there are two reasons; number one is giving back to the community that we live and work in and the other is the team collaboration. It’s great to see team members outside of the work environment giving back to the communities in which we live and work.”From May through October, Aptia will continue to partner with the United Way of Central Iowa to support a network of over 30 community gardens across Polk County, including cities like Urbandale and Des Moines. These volunteer-led gardens provide fresh produce to underserved communities, local nonprofits, and community fridges. Aptia team members will have the opportunity to contribute by planting, weeding, harvesting, and distributing produce.Through Aptia Serves, the company will actively support local communities across the country, with planned events and partnerships aimed at addressing key community needs. Throughout the year, employees will participate in other volunteer opportunities that directly support their local communities.To further encourage charitable giving, Aptia has also introduced a new employee donation matching program. The program allows the company to match eligible donations made by full-time employees to qualifying nonprofits, amplifying the impact of their personal contributions.About AptiaFounded to shape the future of pensions, health, and insurance solutions, Aptia is a leading professional services firm dedicated to simplifying complexity for businesses and individuals. We bring together cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to help organizations navigate an evolving landscape with clarity and confidence.With a presence in the US, UK, India and Portugal, we support over six million people and more than 1,100 clients, delivering solutions that drive efficiency, enhance financial security and provide peace of mind.Our strength lies in the combination of smart technology and expert teams, ensuring that managing pensions, health, and insurance is more effective. By focusing on innovation, accessibility and client success, we help businesses take care of their people so they can focus on what they do best.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

