The Salem Pain Clinic in Surrey Canada Provides Multimodal Therapy for Neuropathic Disorders; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, Canada, understands that neuropathy disorders are complex, disruptive, and often deeply misunderstood. These conditions affect far more than just the nerves. They involve various symptoms, including burning pain, muscle spasms, headaches, and insomnia. Neuropathies may even lead to substance misuse disorders that arise from prolonged suffering or inadequate treatment.Led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , Salem Pain Clinic uses a specialized, research-informed multimodal treatment model to help neuropathy patients regain comfort, functionality, and quality of life. This is exemplified in their recent peer-reviewed research publication . Their care framework combines medical precision, behavioral health support, rehabilitative care, and long-term planning. This approach addresses every layer of these multifaceted disorders.Neuropathies may stem from diabetes, chemotherapy, trauma, viral infections, autoimmune diseases, or spinal disorders, but their impact is always personal. Patients may experience tingling, burning, stabbing, or shooting pain, as well as muscle spasms, chronic headaches, and constant exhaustion due to poor sleep. For many, these symptoms lead to emotional distress, anxiety, depression, or dependency on sedating medications. The Surrey Pain Clinic takes this reality seriously. They treat neuropathic disorders not only as medical diagnoses but also as life-disrupting conditions that require a coordinated and compassionate response.The approach of the Salem Pain Clinic to neuropathy is rooted in multimodal therapy. This means that they address nerve pain through multiple, synergistic pathways rather than relying on a single treatment. Indeed, every patient receives a customized care plan that combines necessary and effective treatments.Advanced interventional treatments, such as nerve blocks, are used to reduce pain signals. Medication management reduces nerve sensitivity while minimizing reliance on opioids or sedatives. Rehabilitation focuses on restoring motor strength, relieving muscle spasms, and improving mobility. Behavioral therapy and psychological support help patients manage pain-related anxiety, depression, and trauma. Sleep therapy and lifestyle coaching rebuild sleep hygiene and mitigate the impact of chronic insomnia. This integrative method doesn’t just treat pain: it helps patients reclaim their function, mood, and ability to participate fully in work, family life, and social activities.Unmanaged neuropathic pain can drive patients toward self-medication or prolonged use of prescription opioids, leading to dependency and functional decline. The Surrey Pain Clinic provides compassionate and confidential services for substance misuse recovery. This includes opioid tapering programs and substance-informed therapy as part of neuropathy care. They balance clinical accountability with empathy, helping patients transition safely to non-addictive pain relief strategies and long-term healing.The Salem Pain Clinic also collaborates with agencies, primary care providers, and other specialists to support risk reduction and safety planning for patients with neuropathy. The clinic provides the documentation, assessments, and advocacy to protect patients and support public health, whether evaluating a patient’s fitness to drive, helping with a return-to-work decision, or navigating complex care transitions. Indeed, the clinic’s multimodal neuropathy therapy programs are built on science, empathy, and results, because healing starts with understanding the whole person.Dr. Olu Bamgbade is a healthcare leader passionate about value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 46 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Olu Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

