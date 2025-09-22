Heart Disease Remains Long Island’s #1 Killer and Leading Cause of Hospitalization

Analysis of NYSDOH and CDC data underscores chronic disease burden, with preventable conditions like diabetes and COPD driving thousands of admissions.

By making this data accessible, we aim to give Long Islanders a fact-based view of the health challenges facing our communities” — Joe McDermott

KINGS PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on data from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), the Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a new analysis from LongIslandGuide.com highlights the conditions sending the most residents to hospitals, emergency departments, and ultimately contributing to premature deaths across Nassau and Suffolk Counties The findings show that heart disease remains the single greatest health challenge on Long Island. It is both the leading cause of hospitalization and the leading cause of death, underscoring the chronic disease burden facing the region’s aging population. In the most recent year available, hospitals across Nassau and Suffolk reported nearly 390,000 discharges and close to one million emergency room visits.Key Findings-- Heart Disease: The #1 cause of hospitalization and death on Long Island, surpassing cancer and respiratory conditions.-- Preventable Hospitalizations: In Nassau County, diabetes is the top driver of avoidable admissions; in Suffolk, COPD/asthma leads.-- Emergency Room Volume: Roughly one million ER visits annually, with injury-related and respiratory conditions making up a significant share.-- County Comparisons: Nassau generally records better outcomes, including higher life expectancy and lower preventable hospitalization rates, compared to Suffolk.“By making this data accessible, we aim to give Long Islanders a fact-based view of the health challenges facing our communities,” said Joe McDermott, investigative journalist and staff reporter for LongIslandGuide.com. “Heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory conditions are not just statistics — they represent areas where prevention, early detection, and stronger primary care can save lives.”About the ReportThe Long Island Health & Hospital Statistics page consolidates publicly available health data into a single, accessible resource for residents, policymakers, journalists, and researchers. The page features tables on hospital discharges, emergency visits, leading causes of hospitalization and death, and county-level outcomes. It also includes a downloadable dataset and structured markup to ensure transparency and usability.View the full report here: https://www.longislandguide.com/info/health-hospital-statistics/ About LongIslandGuide.comLongIslandGuide.com is a comprehensive resource for residents and visitors, covering community data, local guides, tourism, and news. With a focus on transparency and accessibility, the site transforms complex government datasets into clear, fact-based reporting that informs decision-making and supports community awareness across Long Island.

