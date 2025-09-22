ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., announces NJPAC support, Swann Gallery, and Newark Arts approval for 2025-26

ArtsPR with NJPAC announces renewed NJPAC support, Swann Gallery, and NewarkArts support for 2025-26 seasons.

Congratulations!  Renewal for Subsidy Program by Allen and Joan Bildner, Dana & Peter Langerman, Meg & Howard Jacobs, Reitman Industries and the NJPAC President’s Fund for Community Engagement.”
— NJPAC
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPR announces renewed support for 2025-26 season, from NJPAC; Swann Gallery and Newark Arts.

"Renewal. Congratulations!  Your ARTS PR application renewal has been approved to participate in the 2025-2026 NJPAC Ticket Subsidy Program founded by Allen and Joan Bildner, also funded by Dana & Peter Langerman, Meg & Howard Jacobs, Reitman Industries and the NJPAC President’s Fund for Community Engagement".

Film Freeway added more Awards and Citations for 3 of our actors, Book designer, 2 short films, and 4 books for 106 Awards from 2021 until 2026 in Athens, Greece.

More NEWARK Arts Council News as well. Thank you for your application and for offering your open space for consideration for the NAF2025 festival. Your support is vital to creating a vibrant and engaging event for our community.

Newark, Italy and Me

POP-UP TOUR.

Focus on sites near my building

from the 1910 Newark Factory Fire Site

Memorial; 18th Century Dutch House to

Mies van der Rohe,

Newark Library, Audible.com

and Military Park.

Newark, Italy + me / Daniel P. Quinn. -- Nascent Newark --


The dawn of Newark's Little Italy (1885-1920) -- Presidential history in Newark -- Gustav Bourglan's Newark as prototype for Mount Rushmore -- Arshile Gorky's commission at Newark Airport -- The Morris Canal became Raymond Boulevard -- Quintet for Newark [poem] -- A Newark reflection (1967-2017) -- Alexander, Paterson, and Lyons, France [poem] -- Let's meet Paterson's sister, Lyons, France -- Cuinn banned by Victoria [poem] -- Pabst beer and Hoffman soda -- Metropolitan Opera star Maria Jeritza (1888-1982) was music history in Newark -- Symphony Hall was originally named the Mosque Theatre -- Newark in the age of Trump on Trump listening to Beethoven in Europe -- Louis Bamberger and my family history (1927 to 2003) -- Newark as insurance mecca (1845-2018) -- Broadway "Grand Guignol" featuring Vincent Price & Edgar Allan Poe -- Mies van der Rohe's presence endures (1962-2018) in Century 21 -- Newark coming back (2000-25).


Newark, Italy + Me By Daniel P Quinn
View this Author's Spotlight,44 Pages. Preview
Price: $24.95 Prints in 3-5 business days
Ratings & Reviews | Below by V. Hammer.


"Daniel P Quinn has captured a bygone era with such detailed, loving, bittersweet accuracy. Such family memories - and they are rich indeed, considering he hails from two such vibrant, singularly civilized cultures ... Irish- and Italian-American; no fooling around!
Newark comes alive in his poignant, celebrating words ... as does the glory that was Paterson, NJ, birthplace of American industry ... --
Thank you, Mr. Quinn, for bringing the pre-21st century Newark once again to such sweet, happy life ... a rewarding, compelling, intensely-personally-felt trip down Memory Lane, indeed". V. Hammer, Artistic Director, Midlantic Theatre.

"We have reviewed your submission, This resource will be utilized by the artists who are activating spaces for the festival. Thank you again for your generosity and for being an integral part of this year's festival. The NAF2025 Team"

SWANN Auction Galleries accepted our Stephen Sondheim letters collection with our Award winning Exits & Entrances book which references Stephen Sondheim on AuthorHouse.com. All in all a very productive day.

OUR SHOW for MATTHEW COURTNEY was also extended in our studio space for Community Outreach. With these 4 transactions Arts PR has increased its outreach and stature in the Arts Community for the greater good both here and abroad on Film Freeway since 2021-25.

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

