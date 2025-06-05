Artist Matthew Courtney, died unexpectedly in NYC

portrait marker on paper

Matthew Courtney

Matthew Courtney, Downtown Artist Who Platformed Others, Dies at 66

Matthew was always working outdoors in SOHO, performjng Off-Broadway or his outdoor gallery in SOHO. Fortunately, his Art work is in our ArtsPR collection too.”
— ArtsPRunlimited, inc
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc, announces
Mass for Matthew Courtney 
ALL ARE WELCOME

We were able to arrange this:

in memoriam
on

Sunday July 27th, 2025, Mass at 5:30pm

Mass intention for Matthew Courtney for Sunday July 27th.

His name will be read during the prayers of the faithful at mass.

St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich Village
371 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10014

From the mid-1980s through early ’90s, he hosted the weekly anything-goes open-mic event Wide Open Cabaret at the historic home of ABC No Rio.

"Homage to Matthew.
A tremendous loss.

But he struggled for years working outdoors in SOHO, after we met at Cultural Council Foundation. We last got together at a Richard Foreman show downtown a few years ago.

That night Matthew told me he also performed in shows by Foreman. He attended several of our Off-Broadway productions over the years including Shelley's THE CENCI and special events."

Fortunately, his Art work is in our ArtsPR collection too. He will be missed.

RSVP 973-482-0747

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

You just read:

