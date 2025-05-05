ArtsPR awarded Community Outreach Ticket Subsidy by NJPAC in 2025

Athens 2026

To know Newark is to love Newark. That might be one way to sum up the heartfelt tribute Daniel P. Quinn has made to his beloved city in his new insightful book, “Newark, Italy + Me” (Lulu.com). ”
— PRIMO magazine in DC.
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "CONGRATULATIONS !!!"

"Your organization has been selected for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center ticket subsidy program founded by Allen and Joan Bildner, also funded by Dana & Peter Langerman, Meg & Howard Jacobs, Reitman Industries and the NJPAC President's Fund for Community Engagement."

This was submitted in the Fall of 2024 and approved in December.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., started this community outreach in December as performances began on January 2, 2025 and were completed on March 8, 2025.
Our final support was submitted and received by NJPAC a few weeks ago.

Backstage at ArtsPR in 2025. ArtsPR received 30 tickets as accrued support from January- March to see 6 productions to introduce new patrons to NJPAC.
We also honored our neighbors and supporters as well with some complimentary tickets. In the past ArtsPR has purchased several groups of 10 to see the Lyon Orchestre of Lyon, France; Philadelphia Orchestra and NY Philharmonic with Riccardo Mut and also included 30 tickets for Ukraine Ballet over two seasons to morally support Ukraine and engage our audience. This is what it means to do the work but also give back.

Truby Chiaviello, of PRIMO. 5.0 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com
Heartfelt Tribute to "Newark, Italy and me" by Daniel P Quinn in PRIMO, Washington, DC.

"To know Newark is to love Newark. That might be one way to sum up the heartfelt tribute Daniel P. Quinn has made to his beloved city in his new insightful book, “Newark, Italy + Me” (Lulu.com). The author’s tone, no doubt, is one of support for Newark’s ultimate rebound. As he mixes poems and essays, he is rooting for Newark to reclaim its unofficial title as America’s most dynamic cities. A tribute worthy of reading for all Italian Americans of New Jersey and of all over America."

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ArtsPR awarded Community Outreach Ticket Subsidy by NJPAC in 2025

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 90 FilmFreeway Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/25. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press;, and PRIMO magazine in 2023. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2025 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
ArtsPR awarded Community Outreach Ticket Subsidy by NJPAC in 2025
ArtsPR announces Fund Raising party on April 22, 2025 @ Biricchino in NYC
34 FilmFreeway Awards for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunliited, Inc
View All Stories From This Author