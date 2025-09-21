Shanghai Cloud by FTA Group Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Shanghai Cloud

FTA Group's Innovative Digital Intelligence Center Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced that Shanghai Cloud, a groundbreaking Digital Intelligence Center designed by FTA Group , has been awarded the Gold A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional innovation and impact of Shanghai Cloud within the architecture industry.The Gold A' Design Award for Shanghai Cloud underscores its relevance to current trends and needs in the architecture sector. By transforming an old factory into a state-of-the-art digital intelligence center, the design aligns with the growing demand for adaptive reuse and the integration of cutting-edge technology in architectural projects. This recognition serves as a testament to FTA Group's commitment to advancing industry standards and practices.Shanghai Cloud stands out for its unique blend of old and new elements, with the original structure and red brick facade of the old factory building carefully restored and enhanced with modern curtain wall technology and glass roofs. The design strategically arranges high-rise buildings along the site boundary to create a complete urban interface and a staggered skyline, while linking two towers at the top with an aerial corridor to enhance internal space connectivity. The result is a dynamic and diverse gateway that promotes the renewal of the region from industrialization to intelligence.The recognition bestowed upon Shanghai Cloud by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is expected to inspire FTA Group's future projects, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of intelligent architecture design. This achievement serves as a motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.Shanghai Cloud was designed by FTA Group's architectural design team, with planning expertise provided by FTA Group's planning division.About FTA GroupFTA Group, with design institutes in Berlin, Germany, and Shanghai and Shenzhen, China, is a leading design firm specializing in office and industrial real estate. Providing integrated services encompassing urban planning, architectural design, interior design, landscape design, consulting planning, and park operation, FTA Group aims to create influential industrial innovation zones by leveraging global resources, technology, and teams. With over 900 design experiences and more than 30,000,000 square meters completed, FTA Group brings value and success to clients who prioritize program quality through its focus, integrated services, and global vision.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance the frontiers of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's outstanding qualities and its potential to inspire future innovations and benefit society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award celebrates architectural excellence, inviting participation from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the field of architecture, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.

