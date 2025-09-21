Pulse by Leila Ensaniat Wins Gold in A' 3D Printing Industry Awards

Pulse

Innovative Floating Pen Design Inspired by Nature Captures Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of 3D printing design, has announced Pulse by Leila Ensaniat as the Gold winner in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Pulse within the competitive 3D printing industry.Pulse's award-winning design showcases the potential of 3D printing technology to create functional, aesthetically pleasing products that resonate with users. By reimagining a familiar object like the pen, Pulse demonstrates how 3D printing can revolutionize everyday items, offering fresh perspectives and enhanced user experiences. This recognition underscores the importance of innovative design in driving the 3D printing industry forward.Pulse is a floating pen that draws inspiration from the serene elegance of a drifting cloud. The design explores the balance between sculptural form and everyday functionality, resulting in a writing tool that invites both interaction and reflection. Biomorphic patterns and surface treatments, crafted through lost wax casting in various metals, enhance the pen's tactile and visual appeal. Pulse seamlessly blends traditional metalworking techniques with contemporary design, showcasing the versatility and potential of 3D printing in creating unique, high-quality products.The Gold A' Design Award for Pulse serves as a testament to Leila Ensaniat's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and 3D printing. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that continue to explore the intersection of nature, technology, and craftsmanship. As Pulse sets a new standard for writing instruments, it encourages the 3D printing industry to embrace innovative design as a means to create products that resonate deeply with users.Interested parties may learn more at:About Leila EnsaniatLeila Ensaniat is a Creative Industrial Designer from the United States with a strong track record of success at Cisco, specializing in consumer electronic products. Passionate about creating value through human-centered design, Leila leverages insights into human experiences to craft innovative solutions. She is committed to understanding and addressing user needs, developing strategies and experiences that shape the future. Leila thrives in collaborative, cross-functional environments, working seamlessly with diverse teams to uncover new opportunities.About NILANILA is rooted in the emotional connection between users and the products they interact with. The company focuses on designing objects that seamlessly integrate technology into everyday life. By identifying real-world problems, NILA creates thoughtful solutions that combine both product and service. Their mission is to bring the future closer, offering users a meaningful and distinct experience through design.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact. Awarded by the A' Design Awards , these designs are noted for their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. Gold winners push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that exceed expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of first-rate designs that advance their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' 3D Printed Forms and Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the 3D printing industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from designers and agencies to leading brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring the highest standards of evaluation. By celebrating outstanding achievements, the A' Design Award aims to advance the 3D printing industry and inspire future innovations that benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://3dprintingdesignaward.com

