Maryland State Police Aviation Command Rescues Hiker In Washington County

Maryland State Police News Release

(SANDY HOOK, MARYLAND HEIGHTS) – Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, based in Frederick, performed a hoist rescue for an injured hiker in Washington County yesterday.

Around 1:33 p.m. yesterday (9/20), Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 3 (Frederick Section) was dispatched to Maryland Heights Overlook cliff to assist a hiker having an apparent medical emergency. Due to the severity of the patient’s condition and challenging hike if extricated by ground resources, Trooper 3 was requested by Washington County to perform an aerial hoist.

With assistance provided on the ground by Washington County Fire and Rescue Services and the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, the pilots of Trooper 3, maneuvered the Leonardo Agusta Westland AW-139 helicopter approximately 125 feet above the Maryland Heights Overlook cliff.  A Trooper/Paramedic was lowered to the ground from the helicopter where he prepared the patient for recovery back to the aircraft. The patient was then flown to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

CONTACT: First Sergeant Jeffrey Leppert, (301) 238-5800

