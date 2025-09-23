Catalis Deploys Enterprise CAMA Platform to Transform Louisa County’s Appraisal Operations
Streamlined Appraisal Operations Bring Greater Accuracy and Transparency
Catalis Enterprise CAMA equips local governments with the modern technology platform required to meet today’s complex assessment challenges. The new system empowers the Assessor’s Office with robust tools for parcel management, valuation modeling, GIS integration, and field data collection within a unified platform.
“In late 2023, we made the decision to upgrade from our aging AS400 CAMA system,” said Rich Gasper, Assessor of Louisa County, Virginia. “After a thorough review of the Virginia market, we selected Catalis. We’re excited to move forward on a modernized system, which provides greater efficiencies, accuracy, and transparency. These efficiencies, valuation capabilities, and scalability will benefit our office and citizens for years to come.”
“This successful modernization project represents the culmination of months of close collaboration between Catalis and Louisa County,” said Steve Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA. “We’re thrilled to see our technology in action, delivering efficiency and insight where it matters most.”
Key features of Catalis Enterprise CAMA include:
• Modern, browser-based interface for intuitive navigation and remote access
• Integrated GIS tools for spatial analysis and map-driven workflows
• Advanced valuation tools supporting multiple approaches to value
• Seamless integration with tax, permitting, and other government systems
Catalis will continue to support the Assessor’s Office with dedicated customer support, regular product updates, and a long-term strategic partnership to support future growth.
Eric Johnson
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
eric.johnson@catalisgov.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.