Catalis Deploys Enterprise CAMA Platform to Transform Louisa County’s Appraisal Operations

Streamlined Appraisal Operations Bring Greater Accuracy and Transparency

This project reflects months of close collaboration with Louisa County. We’re excited to see our technology driving efficiency and insight where it matters most.” — Steven Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA

LOUISA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leader in government technology solutions, announced the successful launch of its Enterprise CAMA (Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal) platform in Louisa County, Virginia. The platform delivers a new era of streamlined property appraisal operations for Louisa County, including improved data accuracy and enhanced public transparency. Catalis Enterprise CAMA equips local governments with the modern technology platform required to meet today’s complex assessment challenges. The new system empowers the Assessor’s Office with robust tools for parcel management, valuation modeling, GIS integration, and field data collection within a unified platform.“In late 2023, we made the decision to upgrade from our aging AS400 CAMA system,” said Rich Gasper, Assessor of Louisa County, Virginia. “After a thorough review of the Virginia market, we selected Catalis. We’re excited to move forward on a modernized system, which provides greater efficiencies, accuracy, and transparency. These efficiencies, valuation capabilities, and scalability will benefit our office and citizens for years to come.”“This successful modernization project represents the culmination of months of close collaboration between Catalis and Louisa County,” said Steve Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA. “We’re thrilled to see our technology in action, delivering efficiency and insight where it matters most.”Key features of Catalis Enterprise CAMA include:• Modern, browser-based interface for intuitive navigation and remote access• Integrated GIS tools for spatial analysis and map-driven workflows• Advanced valuation tools supporting multiple approaches to value• Seamless integration with tax, permitting, and other government systemsCatalis will continue to support the Assessor’s Office with dedicated customer support, regular product updates, and a long-term strategic partnership to support future growth.

