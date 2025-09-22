Northfield Evoke Sounds of 90's Garage Rock on 'Take Me Out' From Upcoming Album 'Lost And Found'

Northfield Northfield "Take Me Out" Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

Connecticut-based Northfield release "Take Me Out" from it's upcoming album "Take Me Out."

Northfield is the musical equivalent of your favorite old flannel: a little frayed, a lot worn, and you probably have had it since the 90s.” — Jesse Perkins

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading up to its debut album “Lost and Found” slated for release by Pilot Light Records this fall, Litchfield, CT-based, indie rock band Northfield has released its fourth single “Take Me Out.” The hard driving indie rock song, now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major outlets, follows previous releases of "It's Too Easy,” “Let Me Break Your Heart,” and “Some Days.”

Northfield has built a solid reputation as a band on singer-songwriter Jesse Perkin’s poignant lyrics and catchy melodies that feel as carefully crafted as poetry, weaving intelligence and emotion into every line. HIs songs effortlessly shift between light-hearted joy and reflective sadness, often capturing the fleeting moments of life with a rare clarity.

On “Take Me Out,” Perkins tells the story of a “somewhat abusive or manipulative, or at least a complicated relationship. Sadly not an uncommon situation for many people who feel trapped in their situation and instead of leaving, have just grown to tolerate it, accepting the bad with the good,” he said.

“Take Me Out:"

Falling through the fire works, choke it back before it hurts

Holding on to your last resort, like it’s all you’ve got for what it’s worth

Crawling across the kitchen floor, carrying on all night

And we’ll walk our way back home

Based on the quality of his lyrics, listeners may be surprised to learn that many of the songs on Northfield's upcoming album were written more than twenty five years ago. It was only after a successful career in teaching, and raising a family, that he rediscovered his early passion for music, and formed Northfield in 2024. The title "Lost and Found" thus refers as much to Perkins himself, as to the songs that he unearthed from his early days of writing, recording, and performing.

"Like many of the bands we grew up listening to that we still love, like Dinosaur Jr, Wilco, and Pavement, Northfield is a garage rock band at heart. We stumble along somewhere between indie rock and alt-country, often forgetting which was the goal to begin with. I always say Northfield is the musical equivalent of your favorite old flannel: a little frayed, a lot worn, and you probably have had it since the 90s," said Perkins.

“I am constantly amazed by Jesse [Perkin]’s songs, his deep expression of ideas, and complex emotions that I find myself relating to [at my age] but that were circulating in the head of a much younger person. He seems to have had an innate understanding of the human condition at a pretty young age, and then to be able to put that into really well written songs - that’s pretty remarkable,” said Marc Alan of Pilot Light Records.

Reflecting on the writing of "Take Me Out," Perkins recalls the challenge of writing “a song that had a bridge before the 2nd verse, like Don’t Let Me Down by the Beatles. [“Take Me Out”] was the only time it really felt natural. I really like that bridge and we probably should have figured out a way to have it happen twice in the song. And I like the chaotic energy of this recording too,” he said.

“Take Me Out” was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Perkins and Mike Goldberg at Good Enough Records in Litchfield, CT, and Studio By A River in Tariffvile, CT. Northfield is currently performing throughout Connecticut with plans to tour extensively to support "Lost and Found."

"We are just having a blast, recording and playing music. There isn't anything else we want to do. Our album may have come out twenty five years ago, but hey, here we are, better late than never," said Perkins.

Stream "Take Me Out

Watch "Take Me Out" on YouTube

Northfield - Take Me Out

