Jeremy Crutchley & The Standing Wave's Stunning Rock Album 'RELEASE' Now Streaming Worldwide

Release Album Cover Photo by Gerda Genis

Pilot Light presents "RELEASE" by Jeremy Crutchley & The Standing Wave, featuring twelve songs by acclaimed actor and songwriter Jeremy Crutchley.

It was high-time to revisit my original dream, summon the spirit and get back to making music again. I’ve been underground, but I’m still around. I hope people enjoy the ride...” — Jeremy Crutchley

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed British actor Jeremy Crutchley, known for his range of fearless stage and on-screen performances, has revealed another side of his creative artistry as a rock singer and songwriter with the arrival of his first studio album, simply titled "RELEASE," on Pilot Light Records.

What may be surprising for fans of his dramatic work is that the accomplished actor has been making music for decades. Performing under the artist name Jeremy Crutchley & The Standing Wave since 2009, Crutchley released a blues-rock single “Walking in High Heels” on September 12, 2025, that previously went out in 2010 on CD in South Africa, his home at the time. The single anticipates the wider soundscapes of the full album, on which Crutchley handles lead vocals and guitars.

The album’s 12 original songs include one previously unreleased "Victory Mix" version of the track "Love Comes Down."

"We were thrilled for the opportunity to work with Jeremy on this unveiling of music that did not get the attention and worldwide distribution that it so richly deserved when it was first released. We are also really excited to include in the context of the album, a newly mixed, very dynamic version of "Love Comes Down," said Marc Alan of Pilot Light Records.

All the tracks were originally recorded in South Africa, co-produced by Crutchley and his long time friend Howard Butcher, who engineered and mastered the recordings at Peace Of Eden Studios.

“It’s a sound that’s essentially got it’s heart and soul firmly in blues-rock - diverse, progressive and retro, unafraid to tread gently and yet ready to get down and rock hard. Jeremy put a heavy but happy load on himself playing all 6 & 12 string guitars & Bass, let alone writing and vocals,” said Butcher.

An official music video for "Walking on High Heels" is available on YouTube. Crutchley conceived and directed this upbeat, retro, quirky Film-Noir inspired video in which he appears with a diverse cast of acclaimed South African performing artists. It also features two of the principal guest musicians on 'RELEASE': Jim Kielczynski on drums and Wendy Oldfield, a star in her own right, on backing vocals. His musical conspirator Howard Butcher also gets lensed! The music video was shot principally as Black and White, "but with a tinted twist," said Crutchley.

“From an album of many depths and shades, this is one is slightly tongue-in-cheek and wears its heart on its sleeve.The song was simply inspired while admiring the poise and casual self-confidence of a young woman trying on her new shoes, having a cellphone liaison for her exciting night ahead and she unwittingly lifted my mind off heavier matters; I took it from there...

"So for the mini-movie, I invented this mad, interfering Dept. Of Confidential Affairs tracking our confidential Heroine who gets everyone grooving in the end: even under the régimes, fantasy and passions will escape. I’m in awe of the rocking cast and crew; there’s such an amazing ensemble performance spirit captured here. I hope the good vibe connects!” said Crutchley.

Alan comments, “It's an extraordinary video highlighting Jeremy's work as musician and performer yet also as a director, clearly drawing on his professional experience in front of the camera. It's the perfect video for the song. It was important for us to re-release both track and video, leading up to the whole album."

This multi-faceted, international career began its course in South Africa, where his family immigrated from the UK in 1972 and where his work first gained major recognition. He relocated to the USA in 2013, arriving with a unique and moving solo performance as The Other in “Sacred Elephant”, playing Off-Broadway and in LA to both critical and public acclaim.

The many plaudits over his long, successful Theatre career include an early breakout performance as Slim in Sam Shepard’s ‘Cowboy Mouth’(also playing guitar) to classical roles such as Shylock in ‘The Merchant of Venice’; working with the Royal Shakespeare Company; in The West End; plus his solo appearance in Doug Wright’s "I Am My Own Wife' which earned him the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for Best Solo Show and Best Actor. Making his Broadway debut in 2020 just as the Pandemic struck - he returned in Martin McDonagh’s "HANGMEN" on Broadway in 2022.

On Film he’s created prolific and diverse characters like Pictureman in Stephen King’s The Mangler; Lord of War; Doomsday; Flytrap and Retribution amongst others. He co-wrote and contributed original soundtrack music on the short film Demus. On American TV, work includes memorable roles in Salem, Black Sails, American Gods and The Blacklist, to name a few.

"I even surprised myself when I recalled that I was evolving as a musician and a singer-songwriter before I actually became a professional actor. It’s strangely reassuring, like finding a long-lost friend.

Making 'RELEASE' was a vital and passionate milestone for me at a crossroads in life and it takes you on quite a journey to the final wave. Re-releasing it now, in many ways I’m coming full circle, unearthing roots, still finding a way home. It was high-time to revisit my original dream, summon the spirit and get back to making music again. I’ve been underground, but I’m still around. I hope people enjoy the ride as I feel these words and sounds resonate today," said Crutchley.

Oh you try to be a peaceful man… ah but who can ?

You wonder what future’s here

It’s hanging in the atmosphere

That overwhelming feeling

Deliver me from evil

It circles and it swoops down

I know you’re in town…

(Extract from the song ‘In A Killing Climate’ by Jeremy Crutchley; Album RELEASE)

Walking in High Heels by Jeremy Crutchley & The Standing Wave

