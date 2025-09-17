Announcing the Worldwide Release of Walking in High Heels by Jeremy Crutchley & The Standing Wave on Pilot Light Records

Pilot Light Recording Artist Jeremy Crutchley Walking in High Heels by Jeremy Crutchley & The Standing Wave Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

Actor and Musician Jeremy Crutchley has come full circle with the commercial re-release of his song "Walking in High Heels" from his upcoming album "Release."

Sweet and superficial, that’s what I need right now... Tomorrow I swear I’ll pray to God... Please to make me more profound… She’s talking...” — From Walking In High Heels by Jeremy Crutchley

NORWALK , CT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed British-Born South African actor Jeremy Crutchley, known for his fearless stage and on-screen performances, is revealing another side of his creative artistry as a rock singer, and songwriter, with the release of his first studio album through Pilot Light Records. What may be surprising for fans of his dramatic work is that the accomplished actor has been making music for decades.

Performing under the artist name Jeremy Crutchley & The Standing Wave since 2009, Crutchley has re-released his blues-rock single “Walking in High Heels” first issued on CD in 2010, and now available worldwide on streaming platforms, through Norwalk, CT-based Pilot Light Records.

The single "Walking in High Heels" comes in anticipation of a full album of 12 original songs titled “Release” later this Fall, which will include a previously unreleased "Victory Mix" version of the track "Love Comes Down." All the work contained in the album was originally recorded in South Africa, co-produced by Crutchley and his long time friend Howard Butcher, who engineered and mastered the recordings at the Peace Of Eden Studios (and who also made it into the video).

"We were thrilled for the opportunity to work with Jeremy on this unveiling of a work that did not get the attention and worldwide distribution that it so richly deserved. The record has a timeless sound, and in my opinion, it's as fresh today as when it was recorded," said Marc Alan of Pilot Light Records.

“It’s a sound that’s essentially got it’s heart and soul firmly in blues-rock, diverse, progressive and retro, unafraid to tread gently and yet ready to get down and rock hard. Jeremy put a heavy but happy load on himself playing all 6 & 12 string guitars & Bass, let alone writing and vocals," said Butcher

An official music video is set for re-release on VEVO and other worldwide video platforms. Crutchley conceived and directed this upbeat, retro and quirky Film-noir / Spy-Fi inspired video in which he appears with a diverse cast of acclaimed South African performing artists. The video also features two of the principal guest musicians on the album, Jim Kielczynski on drums and Wendy Oldfield on backing vocals. Oldfield, a legend and star in her own right, contributed several backing vocals on the album. The video for "Walking in High Heels" was shot principally as Black and White, "but with a tinted twist," said Crutchley.

“From an album of many depths and shades, this is one of the more light-hearted tracks, that wears its heart on its sleeve, or wherever it fits. The song was simply inspired while admiring the poise and casual self-confidence of a young woman trying on her new shoes, having a cellphone liaison for her exciting night ahead and she unwittingly lifted my mind off heavier matters; I took it from there...

"So for the mini-movie, I invented this mad, interfering Dept. Of Confidential Affairs tracking our confidential Heroine who gets everyone grooving in the end: even under the régimes, fantasy and passions will escape. I’m in awe of the rocking cast and crew; there’s such an amazing ensemble performance spirit captured here! I hope the good vibe connects," said Crutchley

"It's an extraordinary video that highlights Jeremy's work as a musician, and a performer, but also as a director, clearly drawing on his professional experience in front of the camera. It's fun, campy, and imaginative, and the perfect video for the song. It was important for us to re-release this video, along with the song, leading up to the full album," said Alan

Throughout the course of this multi-faceted, international career, which began in South Africa, where he and his family first immigrated from the United Kingdom in 1972, before relocating to the United States in 2013, Crutchley has commanded stages and screens worldwide.

His Theater career includes many lauded performances from an early breakou’ as Slim in Sam Shepard’s "Cowboy Mouth," classical roles such as Shylock in "The Merchant of Venice," working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and his award-winning turn in Doug Wright’s "I Am My Own Wife,' which earned him two Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for Best Actor and Best Solo Show. Making his Broadway debut in 2020 just as the Pandemic struck- he returned in Martin McDonagh’s "Hangman" on Broadway in 2022.

In Film & TV, he has been equally prolific, with characters in such movies as Stephen King’s "The Mangler," "Spud 1&2," "Lord of War," "Doomsday," "Flytrap," "Retribution" and "Forgiveness." He contributed original music to the soundtrack of the short film "Demus." Crutchley's work on American television has include memorable roles in "Salem," "Black Sails," "Hannibal," "American Gods," and "The Blacklist," to name a few.

"Even I was surprised when I looked back on it, to recall that I was a musician and a singer-songwriter before I actually became a professional actor. It’s strangely reassuring, like finding a long-lost friend.

Re-releasing this album now, in many ways I am coming full circle in my life and career. It was high-time to dust off my original dream, and get back to making music again. Sorry I’ve been so long gone, but I’m back...” he said.

