Maryland State Police Investigating Two Late-Night Fatal Crashes In Queen Anne’s, Kent Counties

September 21, 2025

(EASTERN SHORE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred late last night in Queen Anne’s and Kent Counties.

Around 11:22 p.m. yesterday (9/20), troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to the area of northbound U.S. Route 301 at Hayden Clark Road in Centreville, Maryland, for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Marcus Dangerfield, 20, of Dover, Delaware, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of a GMC Acadia, a 45-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, while the passenger, a 38-year-old female, was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The preliminary investigation indicates the GMC was traveling east on Hayden Clark Road, attempting to cross over northbound U.S. Route 301 when for unknown reasons, was struck by the motorcycle.

U.S. Route 301 was closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by personnel from the Church Hill Fire Department, Queen Anne’s County emergency medical services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Around 11:55 p.m. yesterday (9/20), troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 213 and Riley’s Mill Road in Chestertown, Maryland for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A passenger in a Ford Fusion, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, a 19-year-old female, was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries. Three additional passengers, a 21-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, and a 23-year-old female, were transported by ambulance to Chester River Hospital Center for treatment of their injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Ford was traveling south, when for unknown reasons, drove onto the right shoulder, subsequently causing the vehicle to lose control, strike a telephone pole and overturn. Police believe impairment may have been a factor in this crash.

Maryland Route 213 was closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by personnel from the Chestertown Fire Department, Kent County emergency medical services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigations for both of these crashes.

###

