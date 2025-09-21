2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival concluded No Skate! honoured with the Best Short Film Award

MACAU, September 21 - The 2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival (hereinafter referred to as the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival”), co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), was concluded. The closing and awards ceremony was held on 20 September at the Galaxy Auditorium in the Galaxy International Convention Centre. The (France) short film No Skate! directed by Guil Sela was honoured with the Best Short Film Award and Waves Under the Sea directed by Chan Siieong received the Macao Unit Award.

The closing and awards ceremony of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Annie Loi; the Chairperson of the Macao International Shorts Festival International Advisory Board, Jason Anderson; and jury members Isabelle Glachant, Yov Moor, Phạm Thiên Ân, Chie Hayakawa, Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter, Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Ben Vandendaele. The participating directors, main creative teams, and representatives of the international film industry, including the special guests João Pedro Rodrigues, João Rui Guerra da Mata and Fala Chen, also graced the red carpet.

The President of IC said in her speech that this edition of the Festival presented outstanding short films of diverse styles from 31 countries and regions, offering the audience a feast of visual artistry with though-provoking content. IC will continue to support the short film production and promote the development of Macao’s film and television arts, striving to establish the Macao International Shorts Film Festival as a benchmarking platform for global short film production and exchange.

Jason Anderson, Chairperson of the International Advisory Board, said that he was pleased with the great importance that Macao attaches to short films and emerging filmmakers. To cooperate with the emerging filmmakers, it not only boosts their confidence but also helps them to reach the stages of the international film festivals.

The section “New Voices from Horizon” of this year’s Festival featured 26 shortlisted short films from around the world. Ultimately, No Skate! directed by Guil Sela received the Best Short Film Award; I’m Glad You’re Dead Now directed by Tawfeek Barhom won the Best Director Award; Atom & Void directed by Gonçalo Almeida was awarded the Innovative Storytelling Award and Conex directed by Dina Rezaei received the Jury Special Mention. Moreover, ten local films competed in the section “Macao Shorts”. Waves Under the Sea directed by Chan Siieong received the Macao Unit Award and Granny Pirate3: Typhoon Again directed by Vitty Ho Wai Tong was honoured with a Jury Special Mention, highlighting the exceptional talent of local filmmakers. The East Asia of Tomorrow Award was bestowed to Dear Kankan directed by Hana Zhang and Eugene Lee. Jury member Chie Hayakawa and actress-cum-director Fala Chen jointly presented the award which recognises outstanding film works from East Asia.

The Macao International Shorts Film Festival offered a variety of intriguing activities, including an opening ceremony and screenings, screening sessions, thematic workshops, professional forums, and a closing and awards ceremony. Over 60 local and international short and feature films were screened at the Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy Macau™ and Cinematheque・Passion. Among the Festival’s highlights were industry forums, with a total of 5 sessions of forums held, covering topics such as filmmaking, career development of filmmakers, emerging market trends, the development of micro-series, and curator’s experience in selecting films, building a bridge of communication and cooperation between the local and international industries. A thematic workshop hosted by Jeremy Chua, General Manager of the Singapore International Film Festival and member of the International Advisory Board of this year’s Festival, was highly acclaimed by the participants for providing filmmakers professional guidance and technical support.

The Macao International Shorts Film Festival not only provides a platform for international emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent but also creates more exchange and learning opportunities for local film professionals. Through these short films, the Festival gives audiences a glimpse into the filmmakers’ unique cinematic perspectives, boundless imagination and engaging storytelling, and further promotes Macao as a vital hub for the international exchange of film culture.