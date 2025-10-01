CE: Adjustments regarding some principal officials foster executive-legislature cooperation

MACAU, October 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stated that the recent adjustment regarding several principal officials and the Prosecutor-General post – along with his decision regarding appointment of seven new Legislative Assembly members – is a comprehensive realignment made in consideration of the future development direction of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

He expressed the expectation there would be continuous strengthening of executive-legislature cooperation, to foster better mutual interaction and to advance further Macao’s progress.

Mr Sam was speaking to reporters after the MSAR Government-hosted reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The State Council announced on Monday (29 September) – based on nominations and suggestions by the Chief Executive – the pending appointment of Mr Wong Sio Chak as Secretary for Administration and Justice; Mr Chan Tsz King as Secretary for Security; and Mr Tong Hio Fong as Prosecutor-General. These appointments will take effect from 16 October 2025.

With the successful conclusion of the 8th Legislative Assembly Election, 26 individuals were elected by either direct or indirect vote. The appointment of seven members of the Legislative Assembly, by the Chief Executive, is pursuant to law, and represents an overall strategic arrangement, taking into consideration the Legislative Assembly’s overall composition, and its statutory functions.

The appointment of seven Legislative Assembly members particularly focused on the MSAR’s future development direction, especially the current administration’s four core visions: “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”.

The appointment of seven members to the Legislative Assembly aims to: promote further appropriate economic diversification; enhance public administration; accelerate the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and advance high-technology industries. These seven individuals represented in a broad manner fields including public administration, law, technology, the cultural sector, and education, added Mr Sam.

Throughout the course of Macao’s 25 years since its return to the motherland, MSAR Governments and the Legislative Assembly – as key branches of political power and governance – have maintained their respective statutory roles, while continuously strengthening communication, coordination, and constructive interaction. This had undoubtedly been beneficial to Macao’s socioeconomic development.

In that context, Mr Sam has invited the incumbent Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, to join the new-term Legislative Assembly. The aim was – by drawing on his experience – to foster enhanced executive-legislature interaction during policy formulation and deliberations at the Legislative Assembly; improve legislative coordination; and better address societal expectations.

The Chief Executive added that these appointments necessitate adjustments among principal officials. Those were: incumbent Secretary for Security, Mr Wong, who will move to be Secretary for Administration and Justice; the current Prosecutor-General, Mr Chan, who will assume the role of Secretary for Security; and the current President of the Court of Second Instance, Mr Tong, who will become Prosecutor-General.

In other remarks, Mr Sam said that Portugal remained his primary intended destination for his first foreign trip since taking on the role of Chief Executive, and relevant arrangements were being made. Nonetheless, heavy governmental commitments – including delivering his first Policy Address in April, implementing subsequent administrative measures, overseeing the 8th Legislative Assembly Election on 14 September, and currently preparing next year’s policy guidelines – had delayed the visit. Concurrent elections and governmental changes in Portugal also created scheduling challenges.

The Chief Executive confirmed ongoing preparations for the Portugal visit, noting that during the visit to Macao last month by the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Mr Luís Montenegro, Mr Sam had reiterated his intention to make Portugal his first official overseas destination. He expressed confidence in realising this during the first half of next year.