CE: Prosperity of the motherland is strong foundation for Macao’s development

MACAU, October 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said the prosperity of the motherland provides a strong foundation for the development and progress of Macao. As Macao makes headway with its contribution to the development of the country, the city will continue to break new ground for high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government remains committed to the vision of a brighter future as it defines the city as “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”. The MSAR will make new and greater contributions to the great cause of building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation.

Mr Sam’s remarks were made during a speech at a reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The reception was hosted by the MSAR Government at 9.30am, at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The event was attended by approximately 1,320 guests, including: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; former chief executive of the MSAR, Mr Ho Iat Seng; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Political Commissar of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Lin Qinghua; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; and the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei. Also in attendance were: members of the Executive Council; members of the Legislative Assembly; principal officials of the MSAR Government; Macao’s delegates respectively to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and people from across the community.

In his speech, Mr Sam said that this year, the economic and social development of the country has been steady, dynamism has been growing in terms of innovation, and national power was getting stronger in a comprehensive manner. The country is closer, more confident, and more capable than any time in history, to achieving the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

This year also marked the beginning of the sixth-term MSAR Government. The social and economic development of Macao has been making steady progress. From recovery to high-quality development, the city has been advancing to a new phase. Macao has seen a change in the term period of the Legislative Assembly following the successful completion of the 8th Legislative Assembly Election; and the successful holding of the National Security Education Exhibition and of the themed exhibition to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The MSAR Government has also worked effectively to maintain the overall stability and harmony of Macao.

Since assumption of office, the sixth-term MSAR Government has been determined to implement a new philosophy and new mechanisms for the governance of Macao.

This year, from implementing major policies, to making important decisions to combat typhoons and natural disasters, the MSAR Government has always stayed true to its belief in “one government” to tackle issues for Macao, with concerted efforts via discussion and improved governance efficiency. The Government has begun implementing leadership and coordination mechanisms for public administrative reform, has improved the efficiency of government meetings and cross-departmental coordination mechanisms, for better implementation of important policies; and has pragmatically strengthened the collaborative mechanism between the Government and patriotic organisations.

The Chief Executive also mentioned the effort in dealing with the recent passage of Super Typhoon Ragasa. The Government and patriotic organisations, together with all Macao residents, had been united in dealing with those challenges. All departments cooperated wholeheartedly, and civil defence worked smoothly in order to protect the safety and security of people’s lives and property. As people’s workplace arrangements and lives rapidly returned to normal, Macao managed to secure support and reassurance from all sectors of society. This proved that as long as the city works hard and stays united and committed to the new philosophy and mechanism, it can overcome all difficulties and challenges, and embrace a bright and beautiful future, he added.

The MSAR Government is determined to press ahead with the city’s appropriate economic diversification, and to achieve new prospects and new heights for the integration of Macao and Hengqin.

Mr Sam mentioned the Government’s effort in strictly overseeing and pragmatically advancing the healthy and orderly development of the gaming industry in accordance with law, and that the Government has properly handled the issues related to “satellite casinos”. The Government has been striving to stabilise the economy, to support employment, and to seek every possible solution to rejuvenate the community economy and increase support for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, the MSAR Government has spared no effort in promoting appropriate economic diversification, and in coordinating the four impactful projects for the future development of Macao, i.e., the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town; the international integrated tourism and cultural districts in Macao; the international air transport hub on the west bank of the Pearl River; and the Macao technology research industrial park.

Mr Sam stressed the need to align with the new positioning of “Macao+Hengqin”, and reasonably increase Macao’s involvement with the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, with a view to achieving the targets set for its second phase of development.

The MSAR Government will work to create a new model of collaborative development, i.e., “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing”; build the China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre; and establish a China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Trade and Economic Development Fund with an initial investment of 1 billion renminbi.

In addition, at Hengqin Port, automated collaborative inspection and joint clearance, as well as “document-free” channels, will become operational in this quarter. The multi-pronged approach aims to promote collaborative exchanges between Macao and Hengqin, stated Mr Sam.

In his address, Mr Sam mentioned the Government’s commitment to exploring new ideas and new measures for the improvement of people’s livelihoods and for social development. This year, the Employment Promotion Coordination Working Group had been set up, to prioritise local employment.

The Government has adhered to the principle of targeted assistance. This includes improvements made to the Wealth Partaking Scheme; an increase in the amount of the old-age pension and the disability pension; subsidy for senior citizens and subsidy for the disabled. The Government has coordinated promotion of the integrated development of education, technology and talent, offering attentive help targeting “the elderly and the young”, and vulnerable groups. There has also been continuous enhancement to policies on housing, healthcare, transportation, and other areas relating to people’s livelihoods.

The MSAR Government has devoted full effort to ensuring the 15th National Games will be a success. Also, the Government will proactively participate in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the “Belt and Road” initiative. This is in order to expedite internal and external connectivity, and leverage Macao’s role as “precise connector” for the cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Macao will further integrate with, and contribute to, national development, via proactive steps.

In line with the new conditions and new requirements, the Chief Executive recommended to the State Council the appointment of some principal officials and of a Prosecutor General, and himself appointed seven members of the new-term Legislative Assembly. These new adjustments and deployments were adapted as a practical and realistic response in light of the evolving situation. With innovative thinking and determination to reform, the objective is further to leverage the executive-led structure, under the “One country, two systems” framework; and to foster constructive and interactive relationships as the executive, legislative and judicial institutions perform their duties in accordance with law.

The MSAR Government will lead the Macao community to embrace the new opportunities brought forth by the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. The Government will continue fully, faithfully, and resolutely to implement the “One country, two systems” principle; firmly uphold national sovereignty, security, and development interests; steadfastly implement the principle of “patriots governing Macao”; and forge ahead with high-quality construction projects for Macao.

Earlier this morning, at 8am, the Chief Executive, and circa 660 guests, attended a National Day flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square. Guests included: principal officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR; leading officials of the Legislative Assembly and of the judiciary; members of the Executive Council; members of the Legislative Assembly; principal officials of the MSAR Government; and Macao’s delegates respectively to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.