【Tourism + IP】POP MART MACAO CITYWALK culminates in success

MACAU, October 1 - Jointly presented by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and POP MART, the mega cultural tourism project POP MART MACAO CITYWALK was held smoothly. From 6 June to 21 September, installations of the popular characters Baby Molly, CRYBABY, DIMOO and LABUBU were set up at Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro, Camões Square, St. Augustine’s Square and Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway, which fascinated trendy toy characters’ fans from worldwide and attracted many residents and visitors to the neighborhoods for sightseeing and photo moments, invigorating tourism and boosting consumption.

The project attracts 720,000 persons

Preliminary statistics indicate that the project attracted an accumulative flow of 723,000 persons to the installations at the four community districts and the POP STATION. About 45,000 persons obtained the exclusive postcards. The project also featured a consumption lucky draw for four phases. A total of 1.63 million users had the opportunity to enter the lucky draw by making required-amount purchase via six e-wallets (MPay and Alipay (Macau) from Macao, Alipay from the Chinese Mainland, AlipayHK from Hong Kong, True Money from Thailand and Touch ’n Go eWallet from Malaysia). The total transaction value amounted to 3.64 billion patacas. The participation count in the lucky draw reached 2.77 million.

Multichannel promotional campaign online and offline

MGTO rolled out a diversity of promotional initiatives for POP MART MACAO CITYWALK. The project was spotlighted widely across the Office’s official platforms on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as well as POP MART’s official Macao platform. The project was also spotlighted through live streams, videos, graphic and written posts by the Chinese Mainland KOLs. Over 450 posts and short videos were released cumulatively. The project garnered more than 90 million online impressions overall, which created hot travel topics about Macao worldwide and widened the reach into various visitor markets. In addition, the Office promoted the project through local TV stations, exterior bus advertisements and mega outdoor advertisements at various local ports of entry and Hong Kong International Airport, to elevate the project’s impact.

Redemption for gifts continues in October

POP MART MACAO CITYWALK concluded on 21 September. Winners can obtain the limited-edition gifts at the POP MART store in YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel starting from 22 September. Prize vouchers can be redeemed within 30 days upon winning and will be expired afterwards.