Dr. Bomi Joseph Launches 'Nutrition Myths' Blog Series: Exposing Food Fueling Obesity, Chronic Disease and Maybe Cancer

Dr. Bomi Joseph’s Nutrition Myths Series begins with Complete Nutrition, highlighting the 4 pillars: gut workout (Rough It®), low calorie density, steady insulin, and balanced essentials. Rough It® is Dr. Bomi Joseph’s principle of eating fiber-rich, unprocessed foods that challenge the gut, strengthen digestion, and build long-term resilience. Illustration comparing insulin response after meals: a gentle, steady curve from whole foods versus a sharp spike from refined, processed foods.

A new educational blog series by health and longevity expert Dr. Bomi Joseph reveals how myths and food industry misinformation are fueling modern epidemics.

Genetics haven’t changed in the last 25 years—but disease has skyrocketed. True health is not about calories, powders, fads or trends. It’s about how your body responds to real food.” — Dr. Bomi Joseph

SOUTH KENSINGTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health & Longevity expert Dr. Bomi Joseph has announced the launch of his groundbreaking blog series, “Busting Nutrition Myths”, available exclusively on his official website www.drbomijoseph.com The series challenges decades of misinformation spread by diet fads and the food industry—myths that continue to fuel rising rates of cancer, obesity, diabetes, and degenerative disease. Drawing on decades of research and his invention of the Deep Health® device , Dr. Joseph provides science-backed insights that empower readers to take control of their health.Cutting Through the MythsEach installment of the series focuses on one critical area of nutrition, beginning with Part 1: The Elements of Complete and Healthy Nutrition and Part 2: Carbohydrates — The Truth About Energy, Fiber, and Gut Health.Upcoming topics include:Protein – Understanding amino acids and busting the protein shake myth.Fats/Lipids – Good fats, bad fats, and why not all fats are created equal.Water & Hydration – What’s really missing in modern drinking water.Essential Vitamins – Why more is not always better.Essential Trace Elements – The overlooked minerals that drive longevity.Gut Check: Healthy Microbiome – Why your “hidden organ” may be the key to disease prevention.Why It Matters“Genetics haven’t changed in the last 25 years—but disease rates have skyrocketed. The real culprit is poor nutrition, fueled by myths and marketing,” says Dr. Joseph. “True health is not about calories, powders, unnecessary supplements, fads or trends. It’s about how your body responds to real food.”The Nutrition Myths Series provides practical takeaways, including Dr. Joseph’s signature Rough Itprinciple, which emphasizes strengthening the gut with fiber-rich, unprocessed foods that challenge digestion and improve resilience.Access the Series & NewsletterReaders can explore the entire series at www.drbomijoseph.com and subscribe to Dr. Joseph’s free Deep Health Newsletter for updates, exclusive insights, and practical tips: Subscribe Here About Dr. Bomi JosephDr. Bomi Joseph is a pioneer in health, longevity, and natural medicine. He is the inventor of the Deep Healthdevice, currently used to measure, monitor, and track the health of millions of people. As an author (Unfettered), researcher, and speaker, he is committed to empowering individuals with science-backed tools to reclaim their health.

