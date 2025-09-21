New Book 'Buncombe' by Dewan D. Aiken Sheds Light on Childhood, Survival, and Breaking Cycles

Author Dewan D. Aiken releases Buncombe, confronting family silence, generational trauma, and the journey toward survival and renewal.

TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dewan D. Aiken announces the release of his memoir, Buncombe . It is a personal story rooted in the realities of growing up in Asheville, North Carolina. The book reflects on family and identity while confronting the cycles that shape generations.Buncombe takes readers into Aiken’s childhood in a house that promised permanence but never belonged to his family on paper. Raised by his great-grandmother Mary, whose faith and discipline anchored the household, Aiken also witnessed an uncle battling alcoholism and an aunt living with schizophrenia. The memoir shows how absence and silence can shape identity as powerfully as presence and love.Life in Buncombe County , ironically nicknamed “Nonsense,” was marked by contrasts: joyful summers spent under backyard trees, Sundays at church filled with gospel music, and the daily struggles of poverty, bullying, and instability. Aiken presents Great-Grandmother Mary as a steady source of guidance, Great-Aunt Rose as quiet strength in the face of mental illness, and Uncle Freddy as both a victim and a reminder of how early wounds can impact across lifetimes.The book also confronts larger themes, like childhood trauma, generational patterns, and the impact of fatherlessness on manhood and love. Aiken asks whether these struggles should be seen as generational curses or survival myths, and how cycles can be broken.More than a story of hardship, Buncombe is a book of survival. Aiken reflects on moments of first love, friendships strained by betrayal, and the role of hip-hop, writing, and faith as lifelines. His journey demonstrates how strength can emerge from silence and how resilience can be built in the face of absence.Buncombe by Dewan D. Aiken is now available on Amazon.For review copies, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact D. Aiken at deltatangopress@outlook.com.About the AuthorDewan D. Aiken is a writer and speaker whose work focuses on themes of faith and identity. Drawing on his experiences growing up in Asheville, North Carolina, Aiken addresses the challenges of poverty, generational trauma, and family silence. His debut memoir, Buncombe, invites readers into his journey of breaking cycles and finding strength in faith and community.

