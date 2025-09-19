Roadwork at Horsethief Reservoir will close west-side road, facilities for about two weeks

Starting Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 a.m., a portion of Horsethief Road will be closed as road crews begin paving work on the west side of Horsethief Reservoir in Valley County. The closure will start at the cattle guard near the intersection of Horsethief Road and National Forest Development Road 433, and extend south to the YMCA camp.

Fish and Game staff anticipate that it will take road crews just under two weeks to complete the work, and that access to the west side of the reservoir will reopen to the public on Oct. 1.

National Forest Development Road 433, which circles around to the east side of the reservoir and is managed by the county, will remain open during this period. While that will allow continued access to the reservoir, access will effectively be limited to walk-in only. With camp hosts having already departed for the season, the gate to the boat ramp at Trout Landing on the east side of Horsethief is closed, which leaves no way to launch a boat at the reservoir while the roadwork is taking place.