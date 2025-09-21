Acquisition IQ Launches National Fall Tour Following Acquicon 2025 Success

Acquisition IQ Fall Tour 2025

National Educational Platform and Private Network Scales Its Impact Through Multi-City Tour

The collision of acquirers, investors, and operators creates the heartbeat of a successful marketplace” — Nathan Byrd / Founder Acquisition IQ

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition IQ (AIQ), the nation’s premier educational platform and private network for seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, and M&A service providers, proudly announces the launch of its 2025 Fall Tour. This announcement comes fresh off the heels of Acquicon 2025, the organization’s flagship national conference, which was held September 3rd in Salt Lake City to resounding success.

As the producer of Acquicon, Acquisition IQ has rapidly established itself as the go-to ecosystem where:

1. Entrepreneurs learn proven acquisition strategies,

2. Investors gain exclusive access to off-market deals and unique investment opportunities, and

3. M&A service providers connect with qualified dealmakers to help execute transactions effectively.

The 2025 7 City Acquisition IQ Fall Tour

The upcoming AIQ Fall Tour is designed to cultivate powerful strategic relationships among private equity investors, business operators, and M&A experts. By fostering curated networking, education, and live deal discussions, the tour will accelerate momentum for acquisitions, exits, and capital placements nationwide.

The Fall Tour schedule includes:

September 25th – Denver, CO

October 6th - San Diego, CA

October 14th – Austin, TX

October 16th – Nashville, TN

November 17th – Park City, UT

December 2nd – Atlanta, GA

December 4th – Miami, FL

Each stop will feature curated networking sessions, fireside chats with seasoned entrepreneurs, and live panels on acquisitions and exits, creating a rare environment where relationships transform into real opportunities.

Looking Ahead – Acquicon 2026

AIQ will host its next national conference on March 5-6, 2026 at the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. This highly anticipated two-day gathering will bring together the nation’s finest entrepreneurs, high-net-worth investors, private equity leaders, and M&A professionals for an invaluable exchange of strategies, capital, and connections.

Strategic Partnerships

Acquisition IQ is honored to announce Taylor Proactive Team as the Title Sponsor for both the Fall Tour and the upcoming Acquicon 2026. Based in Salt Lake City, Taylor Proactive Team specializes in helping individuals and businesses paying six figures or more in taxes strategically reduce their tax burdens through proactive financial and tax planning.

Wanting to learn more and get involved with sponsorships check out the following website: www.acquicon.live/sponsor

Media Access

All interviews and keynote sessions from the Fall Tour will be streamed live online and accessible via the Acquisition IQ YouTube Channel, providing global access to this groundbreaking series of events.

About Acquisition IQ

Acquisition IQ is a national membership-based platform that bridges the gap between education, relationships, and deal execution. Through its private network, live events, and online education, AIQ empowers entrepreneurs to scale through acquisitions, investors to deploy capital intelligently, and M&A service providers to play pivotal roles in high-value transactions.

Learn More

For details on upcoming events, membership opportunities, and Acquicon 2026, visit www.acquisitioniq.co

Acquisition IQ Network

Legal Disclaimer:

