Acquisition Conference (Acquicon 2025) 7 Days Away in Salt Lake City

Speaker lineup

Entrepreneurs, investors, and M&A experts converge September 3rd for one-day summit on ETA, fund creation, funding strategies, and exit value prep.

This is about opening doors for business owners and investors to understand the acquisition pathway,” — Nathan Byrd/ Founder Acquicon

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just one week to go, the highly anticipated Acquisition Conference (Acquicon 2025) is set to launch in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. This exclusive one-day summit will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and M&A experts from across the nation for a rare opportunity to learn acquisition strategies, connect with capital providers, and build relationships that can lead directly to deals.

Hosted at the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center in Sandy, Utah, Acquicon 2025 has been designed with a singular mission: to demystify the acquisition process and empower small and mid-sized business owners with tools and connections to grow or exit their companies successfully.

An Exclusive Convergence of Expertise

In just 7 days, attendees will experience a carefully curated lineup of entrepreneurs, private equity professionals, fund managers, and M&A service providers. Sessions will cover:

--Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA): How to acquire a business as a path to ownership.

--Fund Creation & Innovative Funding Models: Practical guidance on structuring acquisition funds and accessing capital.

--Valuation & Exit Preparation: Preparing businesses for sale and maximizing enterprise value.

--Deal Structuring & Integration: Best practices for negotiating, closing, and scaling post-acquisition.

Through keynotes, panels, and interactive workshops, attendees will leave with actionable insights and new relationships critical for growth and exit success.

“We believe in equipping entrepreneurs to meet investors, build relationships, and pursue opportunities that could change the trajectory of their companies,” added Nathan Byrd / Founder

--High-Profile Networking Opportunities --

Education is only part of the value. Acquicon 2025 is a networking hub for dealmakers. Sponsor exhibits, private breakout sessions, and curated VIP experiences will connect entrepreneurs directly with investors, lenders, and advisors.

The day culminates in an exclusive VIP dinner (6–9 p.m.), designed for high-level conversations where meaningful partnerships and deals are expected to form.

Thanks to our Sponsors and Partners

Acquicon 2025 has attracted the support of leading sponsors including Now CFO, Smartlink Financial, Murphy Business Brokers of Utah, Castle Solutions, Taylor Proactive Team, Revitalization Unlimited, AIQ Network, MW Law, Lady J Speaks, Nomolos Creative, and Exitwise.

These organizations share a vision of expanding access to acquisition knowledge and deal-flow opportunities nationwide.

Final Call for Registration

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Location: Karen Gail Miller Conference Center, Sandy, Utah

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (VIP Dinner: 6:00–9:00 p.m.)

Seats Remaining: Limited to 300 conference tickets / 80 VIP dinner seats

With just days remaining, seating is limited and expected to sell out. This is the final opportunity to secure access to one of the nation’s most exclusive dealmaking summits.

Register now at www.Acquicon.live

About Acquisition IQ and Growth Bounce LLC

Acquisition IQ is a national network and educational platform dedicated to democratizing mergers and acquisitions strategies for entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through its private membership community, biweekly online education, and its flagship Acquisition Conference, AIQ equips business owners with the tools to grow and exit successfully.

Learn more at www.acquisitioniq.co

Growth Bounce LLC, producer of Acquicon, is a media and event company focused on accelerating business growth through consulting, brand building, and high-impact events. Founded by entrepreneur Nathan Byrd, Growth Bounce is building a national ecosystem that blends education, media, and networking opportunities to fuel business success.

--Media Contact--

Name: Lacey

Title: COO

Email: Lacey@growthbounce.co

Website: www.Acquicon.live

Acquisition IQ National Conference Acquicon Sep 3rd, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.