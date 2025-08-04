Acquisition Conference 2025 Uniting Elite Entrepreneurs for Scalable Growth and Strategic Exits

Acquicon

Uniting elite entrepreneurs, investors, and acquisition strategists for a transformative event on fund creation, scalable growth, and maximizing exit value.

AI and micro private equity are redefining business ownership. Acquicon exists to make acquisition education and access available to everyone ready to build, scale, and exit” — Nathan Byrd / Founder Acquisition IQ

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Karen Gail Miller Conference Center will become the epicenter of elite business strategy and M&A excellence as Acquicon 2025, the national Acquisition Conference, brings together high-performing entrepreneurs, investors, and M&A service providers from around the country. This one-day summit offers an immersive experience for leaders looking to grow through acquisition, prepare their company for a powerful exit, or explore capital and structuring strategies at the highest level.

Acquicon isn't just another business event it’s a strategic convergence for those who demand results and are ready to unlock exponential value through deal-making, tax strategy, and operational excellence.

What Attendees Can Expect

Attendees will have access to world-class masterclasses, expert panels, and exclusive networking experiences, including:

1. Jamie Miller – Communication & Negotiation Expert: Learn how to lead conversations, build trust, and structure win-win deals through advanced negotiation techniques.

2. Jerilyn Mallari – Tax Strategist: Discover how to mitigate taxes and optimize your corporate structure for acquisition or exit.

3. Adam Campbell – Fund Architect: Dive deep into fund creation strategies and how to raise and deploy capital like a pro.

4. Paul Hickey – IPO vs. VC Strategist: Explore the pathway between going public or scaling through venture capital—what’s best for your company’s future.

5. Reid Tileston – ETA & Acquisition Masterclass: Learn how entrepreneurs are acquiring companies and building generational wealth through business acquisitions.

6. John Curtin (Now Exit) – Host of the Sell-Side Exit Panel: Real stories and strategies to prepare for the sale of your company.

7. Funding Panel Discussion – Learn from a curated group of experts demystifying deal financing, private capital structures, SBA lending, and more.

VIP Dinner and Exclusive Evening

After a high-performance day of learning and connection, VIP ticket holders, speakers, and sponsors will convene for an invite-only VIP Dinner. This private gathering is designed for intentional conversation, capital flow, and strategic relationships that shape the future of dealmaking in America.

Why Acquicon Matters

In an era of fast-moving markets, access to capital, networks, and actionable intelligence is a competitive advantage. Acquicon is not only about acquiring companies it’s about building economic resilience and influence in the cities you serve. With emerging trends in ETA, fund creation, private equity rollups, and strategic exits, this event equips attendees with the tools to build, buy, scale, and sell with precision.

Event Details

Location: Karen Gail Miller Conference Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Date: Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM (VIP Dinner: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM)

Ticket Tiers

General Admission – $325: Full day access to all sessions, panels, and lunch experience.

VIP Experience – $675: Full day access + VIP Dinner + Exclusive networking & gifts.

Inner Circle VIP – $1,499: All VIP perks + 1-Year access to the National Acquisition IQ Network, including deal flow calls, education, and high-level community events.

Who Should Attend

--Entrepreneurs preparing for acquisition or exit

--Investors & fund managers seeking access to deal flow

--Founders exploring growth via strategic acquisition

--M&A service providers & advisors

--Hold Co Founders and Seasoned Operators

Thank You to Our Event Sponsors

Acquicon 2025 is made possible through the generous support and partnership of forward-thinking organizations committed to advancing entrepreneurship and strategic growth:

Now CFO – Strategic financial services for scaling companies.

Nomolos Creative – Story-driven design and media production.

Smartlink Financial – Intelligent financial planning and lending solutions.

Revitalization Unlimited – Business and wellness innovation consultants.

Castle Solutions – Operational systems and scaling strategies.

MW Law – Legal expertise for M&A and corporate transactions.

Lady J Speaks – Transformational leadership and personal development brand.

Reserve Your Seat Now

Tickets and full agenda available at https://acquicon.live

Seating is extremely limited. Secure your access before it sells out.

About Acquicon

Hosted by Acquisition IQ, Acquicon is the premier national conference for dealmakers, acquirers, and scale-minded founders. Built around action, access, and education, the conference bridges relationships and real capital for those serious about playing the long game in business.

Learn more about the Acquisition IQ National Network Here: www.acquisitioniq.co

Acquisition Conference Sep 3rd, 2025

