Savannah, GA (September 20, 2025) - At the request of the Savannah Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Savannah, Chatham County, Georgia. Lezar Christie, age 29, of Savannah, GA, was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Friday, September 19, 2025, at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots being fired on Shady Grove Lane. When officers arrived, they made contact with the 911 caller at his home. He indicated Christiehad shot into a shed in his backyard while he was outside. Officers then noticed Christie in his own backyard, which is directly behind the caller's home. Christie then began firing at an officer. A perimeter was established and officers were able to observeChristie. One officer fired at Christie, hitting him. Christie then retreated into his home. A hostage negotiator made contact with Christie, and he surrendered to SWAT officers in front of his home.

Christie was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Savannah Police Department is handling the aggravated assault investigation related to the officer and the 911 caller and will be obtaining warrants in the case.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation related to the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.