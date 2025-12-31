Atlanta, GA (December 31, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged 10 people following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta Office and Cartersville Office.

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta and Cartersville offices executed multiple search warrants in the metro Atlanta area that resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and firearms. During the search, approximately 8.2 kilos of suspected fentanyl, 3 ounces of suspected heroin, 3 ounces of cocaine, over 10,000 suspected Schedule I and Schedule II pills, 71 firearms, a live hand grenade, and approximately $250,000.00 were seized. The drugs seized had a street value of well over $1,000,000.00.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Multiple agencies conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Paulding, Cobb, Haralson, Carroll, and Douglas counties in Georgia, and promote a safer place for productive citizens.

Anyone with information about this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Georgia.