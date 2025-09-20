Adopt a Highway volunteers mark National CleanUp Day

PHOENIX – Volunteers with the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program marked National CleanUp Day on Saturday by helping make roadsides nicer.

Twenty groups with 136 volunteers registered to participate around our state, including those who attended an ADOT-sponsored event along Interstate 10 in Avondale..

Beyond helping keep Arizona grand, their goal is topping the 1.3 tons of litter removed from state highways on last year’s National CleanUp Day. ADOT won’t have the totals for a few days, but the fact that participation doubled this year bodes well for a big number.

Members of Scouting America Troop 10 in Mesa rose early to clean their adopted mile of State Route 88 just outside Apache Junction. “I want to do good for my community, said troop member Brody Vasquez-Jimenez, who is 12.

Groups registering to participate in National CleanUp day included team members with the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division Tucson North office who have adopted a mile of State Route 77 (Oracle Road). Other RSVPs came from Green Valley, Bouse, Kingman, Payson, Fountain Hills and Prescott, among other communities.

Adopt a Highway volunteers make a big difference in Arizona throughout the year. During 2024, nearly 8,000 people with 870 Adopt a Highway volunteer groups filled more than 10,000 bags with roadside litter, mainly outside of metropolitan areas. The dollar value of these volunteers’ work: $538,000.

Civic-minded individuals, families, religious groups, clubs and others taking part in Adopt a Highway receive two-year permits to clean up roadside litter on highway segments, usually a mile in each direction. They agree to pick up litter at least once a year and preferably three or more times a year. ADOT provides reflective vests, litter bags and safety training.

Each stretch has a recognition sign bearing the Adopt a Highway group’s name. Many groups’ signs pay tribute to loved ones and other reasons they decided to get involved.

To learn more about ADOT’s Adopt a Highway or to begin your adoption, please azdot.gov/adoptahighway.