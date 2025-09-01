New Forensic Laboratory Services for Immigration and Refugee Lawyers

Forensic Experts Passport Verification Fraudulent Agreement

Forensic Laboratory Services to Confirm the Identity of Immigration and Refugee Claimants. Confirm or Refute the Status of Rejected Claims Due to Identity.

Providing Forensic Laboratory Services Since 2017” — Dwayne Strocen

TORONTO, CANADA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immigration or a Refugee claim being rejected due to the identity of the claimant in question?Docufraud Canada Forensic Laboratory is Canada's largest non-government private forensic laboratory. Our laboratory services are open to lawyers, investigators, regulatory bodies, corporations and everyday people. Today, Docufraud is announcing forensic services specifically tailored for the benefit and assistance of immigration lawyers and consultants. Our support is specifically focused on the following areas: Forensic examination of signatures and altered documents;● Fingerprint identification comparison and matching;● Passport or ID card examination;Rejection of an applicants immigration or refugee status often comes in many forms. One such area of concern is related to the proper identification of the applicant. An overworked and over burdened system simply adds complexity to the confusion and inherent problems faced by lawyers and consultants. Here is a short list of some of these:1. Sponsor - (often a former spouse), no longer has an interest in continuing a sponsorship application and now claim they never signed the documents and their signature is a forgery;2. Immigration authorities believe the passport or supporting identification such as an ID card is a forgery or intentionally damaged to conceal definitive identification;3. Allegation that the actual person is not the same person shown in the passport and is an imposter;There are many reasons for a denied or rejected claim related to temporary workers, student applications, or temporary work permits. Refugee claimants are often without satisfactory identification, lost, stolen or destroyed. The challenging question is how does a person prove identity when the standard methods of identification cannot meet the scrutiny of immigration officials. We can provide an answer to that question.Fingerprint Identification: A Docufraud forensic expert will receive a known fingerprint sample and compare it to the disputed sample in question. Let us confirm or refute the findings offered by Immigration authorities. We will confirm if the decision to question the applicants identity was justified or in error. Docufraud uses the same fingerprinting identification systems and techniques used by police and CBSA.Docufraud posses the Foster & Freeman VSC 80i Video Spectral Comparator for assessing ink on documents and provenance of passports and ID cards. We can quickly identify hidden, damaged or obliterated text and identify fraudulent or counterfeit passports and ID cards. Alternatively we can utilize the Keyence VHX-X1 ultra-high resolution 3D multi-spectral digital microscope to assess documents and passports for evidence of alteration or intentional manipulation.Docufraud Laboratory contains the most current technology to detect forgeries and digitally manipulated documents. Now you have an alternate tool to assist your client in verifying and proving identification. We're here to help you and your clients get to the truth and keep bad actors from manipulating the system.Forensic examiners at Docufraud Canada are forensic experts who can provide expert witness testimony before the courts in Immigration matters, Criminal prosecution or civil litigation.

