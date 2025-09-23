Alan Hovhaness’s Legacy Revealed in New Memoir by Late Wife, Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness, Co-Authored by Bill Holst

Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness, Author Bill Holst, Co-Author Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century

An intimate portrait of one of the 20th century’s most original composers publishes October 28, 2025, from Peanut Butter Publishing.

Alan Hovhaness never wrote music to fit in. He wrote what he believed. That’s why his work endures and why my late mother and his wife, considered him one of the great composers of the 20th century” — Bill Holst

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 28, 2025, Peanut Butter Publishing releases “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century,” a memoir offering an intimate portrait of the late composer Alan Hovhaness (1911–2000). The book captures the genius, contradictions, and humanity of a man whose music defied convention and continues to resonate with new generations.Written by his late wife, Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness (1932–2022), a Japanese-born soprano and founder of the Hovhaness-Fujihara Music Company, the memoir draws from her poetry, journals, and reflections. It is co-authored by her son, Bill Holst, curator of the Hovhaness legacy and family archivist, who shaped her writings into a narrative that reveals both the public and private sides of Alan Hovhaness.Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness began writing poetry after Alan’s death in 2000. Over time, her reflections evolved into prose, revealing her raw, personal perspective on a figure often shrouded in mystique.“My mother, the late Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness and Alan’s wife, wasn’t writing for critics or legacy. She wrote to survive her grief—and that rawness is what makes her voice unforgettable,” Holst says.Unlike traditional biographies or musicological studies, “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century” is structured like a composition itself—emotional movements with recurring themes, moments of dissonance, and releases of harmony. The result is both a love story and an unflinching portrait that reveals Hovhaness as husband, stepfather, eccentric genius, and human being.Throughout its pages, readers will see Hovhaness not only as the composer of over 500 works and 67 symphonies, but also as a man of rituals, quirks, and passions. The memoir shares anecdotes of his midnight writing sessions, his mystical outlook, and his belief that music should be healing as well as beautiful. It also reflects on his circle of collaborators and friends, from Yoko Ono and John Cage to Ravi Shankar and Carlos Santana.The release of the memoir follows the 25th anniversary of Hovhaness’s passing, marked earlier this year. It adds to a resurgence of interest in his music, fueled by new audiences discovering works such as “Mysterious Mountain,” “Prayer of St. Gregory,” and “Mount St. Helens Symphony.”“Alan Hovhaness never wrote music to fit in. He wrote what he believed. That’s why his work endures and why my late mother and his wife, considered him one of the great composers of the 20th century,” Holst says.The memoir’s release anchors a yearlong celebration of Hovhaness’s legacy. Plans include:• Abril Bookstore Book Launch/Book Blessing in Glendale, CA• Armenian Cultural Foundation Book Launch and Music Performance in Arlington, MA• Armenian Church Book Blessing in Seattle, WAIn addition to a standard hardback edition with dustjacket, “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century” from Peanut Butter Publishing is available as a Special Edition with the box depicting many images from the life and career of Hovhaness. It makes for a great collectable or gift. Both are available now for pre-order on Amazon and major booksellers. Advanced review copies may be requested through NetGalley. ISBN (Hardcover with Dust Jacket, Standard Edition): 9781598493818 – $39.95ISBN (Hardcover with Dust Jacket, Special Edition): 9781598493856 – $59.95About Alan HovhanessAlan Hovhaness (1911–2000) was an American composer known for a large and stylistically diverse body of work, including more than 500 compositions of those 67 symphonies. His music often blended Western classical forms with Armenian liturgical influences, Asian and Indian musical elements, and unconventional instrumentation. Over the course of his career, Hovhaness collaborated with or was recognized by notable figures including guitarist Carlos Santana, who reinterpreted Mysterious Mountain on his Oneness album, and Indian sitarist Ravi Shankar, for whom Hovhaness composed a sitar and orchestra piece. In 1963, he was honored at the White House by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy as one of six American composers. His work remains part of contemporary discussions and performances across diverse musical communities. Visit the official website to learn more.About the AuthorsHinako Fujihara Hovhaness (1932–2022) was the wife of the late composer Alan Hovhaness and a devoted advocate for his legacy. A trained coloratura soprano and founder of the Hovhaness-Fujihara Music Company, she played an instrumental role in managing and promoting her husband’s work. Hinako served as executive producer on over a dozen recordings of Hovhaness’s music and helped establish his lasting presence through collaborations with leading classical music labels such as Delos, Telarc, and Naxos. She began writing “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century” after his death, drawing from decades of shared history, performance, and artistic partnership.The memoir, completed posthumously, was co-authored by her son, Bill Holst, who now serves as the family archivist and curator of the Hovhaness legacy. Bill brings deep historical insight and personal experience to the work, having been closely involved in preserving and cataloging the composer’s body of work. His collaboration ensures that Hinako’s original vision is honored while offering readers an expanded context for Alan Hovhaness’s life and music.Together, their work offers an intimate and authentic perspective on Alan Hovhaness’s life and contributions to classical music. “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century” serves not only as a tribute from those who knew him best, but also as a vital addition to the historical record of American music.

