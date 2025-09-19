Savannah Man Sentenced for Possession of a Machinegun

Savannah man sentenced to 37 months imprisonment for the illegal possession of a machinegun

SAVANNAH, GA: Javon Edwards (31) of Savannah, Georgia, pled guilty to the Illegal Possession of a Machinegun in April 2025.

On September 11, 2025, Edwards was brought before Chief Judge R. Stan Baker for the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia for sentencing. Edwards was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release.

“Sadly, we have seen an unfortunate uptick in criminals possessing illegal conversion devices that transform semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic weapons of war. We will continue to work with our state and federal partners to apprehend these criminals and ensure they are brought to justice,” stated Margaret Heap, United States Attorney.

"The illegal possession of machineguns is not just a violation of the law; it endangers our communities, and we will continue to pursue those who threaten public safety,” said ATF Acting Assistant Special Agent Robert Davis.

This investigation took place under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (“PSN”), a program that has been successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer.

The case was being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Savannah Police Department. The case is being prosecuted for the United States by Special Assistant United States Attorney Makeia R. Jonese.