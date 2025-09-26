Dr. Susan Agbenoto Receives National Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®!

2025 NYC Big Book Award Winner Dr. Susan Agbenoto "Restore Me! But Privately Please" by Dr. Susan Agbenoto 2025 NYC Big Book Award winner 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Adding the NYC Big Book Award to her list of honors, Dr. Susan Agbenoto continues to solidify her reputation as a recognizable Christian author.

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized " Restore Me! But Privately Please " by Dr. Susan Agbenoto in the Christian category as the winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Restore Me! But Privately Please" by Dr. Susan Agbenoto"Restore Me!" dives right into the matter from the first page: Who cares for the one who gives care? One may be caught in the complex place of taking care of a congregation, a group of people, or even a single person while dealing with one's own personal issues.It addresses feelings of emptiness, fatigue, not being relevant to society, yet feeling the need to appear strong to others. In "Restore Me!", Dr. Agbenoto gives readers the opportunity to honestly assess their lives from the inside, seeing themselves as they truly are, without the masks they wear for others. It brings one face to face with the reality of the dichotomy between one's internal struggles and one's external successes, and then offers keys to break free."Restore Me! But Privately, Please" by Dr. Susan Agbenoto is a crucial read for Christian leaders navigating the silent battles of ministry. This compassionate guide tackles the often-unspoken loneliness and spiritual fatigue that plague those in public roles. Dr. Agbenoto's book goes beyond identifying the problem; it serves as a lifeline, emphasizing the necessity of private, personal restoration.With powerful personal anecdotes and startling statistics, the author underscores a simple but profound truth: the spiritual health of the church depends on the health of its leaders. Endorsements from respected figures like Dr. Reggie Abraham highlight the book's core message—that a return to the fundamentals of faith, such as prayer and humility, is the path to true healing.The book expertly guides readers through a journey of self-reflection, distinguishing between the spirit and the soul and stressing the importance of spiritual self-care. It uses King David’s life as a compelling example of a leader’s challenges and includes scripture, prayers, and meditations to make the experience interactive and practical.Ultimately, "Restore Me! But Privately, Please" argues that sustainable and effective service can only come from a place of personal wholeness. This book is a powerful and much-needed resource, offering a gentle invitation for weary leaders to prioritize their well-being and find renewed strength not in their public image, but in private surrender.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.This NYC Big Book Award win helps establishes Dr. Susan Agbenoto as a Christian leader, who was recently discovered by Printed Word Reviews at the Miami Book Fair last November, and subsequently recognized for the 2025 Independent Press Award for her book, "New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit." See the award video short here, which has received thousands of views already: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0pkE-ZakaRY Her book "New Wine:" is a compelling call for spiritual revival. This transformative narrative invites readers to embrace a deeper relationship with God, shedding past traditions to experience the new wine of the Holy Spirit and ignite a lifelong journey of faith.Readers learn about the transformative power of the Holy Spirit, the importance of personal and corporate revival, and the steps to achieving a closer walk with God. The book draws on biblical passages, historical revivals, and personal anecdotes to illustrate its points, making it accessible and engaging for a broad audience. See the full review at: https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9798890430519 ---About the authorDr. Susan Agbenoto obtained her Doctor of Ministry degree from The United Theological Seminary, and has been serving as a lay pastor within a large church network. Her curiosity, faith, and love for God and his Word, immerses you into a place of restorative hope and renewal.Susan’s conversational tone while explaining practical spiritual concepts make her books easy to read. Her intertwining passions of prayer and the study of theology, translates into a tangible encounter with the divine as you read, leaving you intellectually stimulated, spiritually refreshed and wanting moreSusan has worked as an Investment Performance professional for over 20 years and continues to work in the field. She has also been invited to speak at both religious and corporate conferences. Outside of her writing adventures, Dr. Agbenoto likes to travel and experience the authenticity of other places, especially places with rich ecclesiastical narratives.---NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster. View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

"New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.