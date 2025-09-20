MCFRS “File of Life” Program: Providing Vital Medical Information to First Responders to be Featured on En Sintonía con el Concejo, This Friday at 2 p.m. on      Radio America 

MARYLAND, September 20 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 18, 2025

This edition originally aired on August 29, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2025—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Oscar Mendez, program manager with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), and Mario Gamboa, executive director and founder of the nonprofit organization CENAES. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía highlights the MCFRS “File of Life” community initiative. The File of Life is a red, magnetic packet that allows first responders to quickly access vital medical information when a patient or family member is unable to communicate. It includes space to list medical history, medications, allergies, emergency contacts, doctor and insurance information, and any relevant information that could assist in providing care. File of Life packets are available for free to Montgomery County residents by calling 311 to request one by mail. Mr. Mendez will share all the details.

The show will conclude by spotlighting the work of CENAES, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching reading and writing to individuals who did not have the opportunity to learn in their native countries. CENAES offers free literacy and English classes, helping adults build essential language skills. Mr. Gamboa will provide details about class registration and locations. Registration for the upcoming school year begins Sept. 1, with classes starting in October.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #