ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Brutally Raping a Young Woman in Connecticut

Violent criminal illegal aliens flock to sanctuary states and cities where politicians protect them and allow them to roam free to commit more crimes against innocent victims

WASHINGTON — On Sep. 11, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Ludvi Carias-Interiano, a criminal illegal alien charged with aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint. He is accused of raping a young jogger while holding a box cutter to her throat in a New Haven, Connecticut park on Aug. 9, 2025.

According to local reports, the DNA evidence collected from items on the scene of the August assault matched previously obtained swabs from Carias-Interiano in connection with a 2016 physical assault involving a male minor and sexual assault of a female minor in Plano, Texas.

ICE’s arrest detainer should prevent the release of the twice-deported criminal illegal alien back into the community. Unfortunately, Connecticut recently reinforced their “Trust Act” severely limiting law enforcement cooperation with ICE, effectively making them a sanctuary state.

“This criminal illegal alien should have NEVER been in our country in the first place to commit this heinous rape of a young women jogging in the park. This violent criminal has prior charges for sexual assault of a minor and violent assault,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien is not released on U.S. streets to terrorize more innocent women. Unfortunately, Connecticut is a Sanctuary state that protects predators like Carias-Interian by refusing to work with ICE. These sanctuary politicians put American lives in danger.”

Carias-Interiano’s criminal history also includes convictions for assault and illegal re-entry. He was deported from the United States twice during President Trump’s first term but returned unlawfully at an unknown date and location.

